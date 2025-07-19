Reconstitute state party unit at earliest: Himachal Cong committee chief urges high command

State Congress president and former MP Pratibha Singh has urged the high command to approve the early formation of the state congress committee. HPCC chief Pratibha Singh (File)

Raising concern over non functional state unit, Singh said that the dissolution of the PCC executive for a long time is having an adverse effect on the functioning of the organisation in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Congress committee has been lying defunct since November last year after party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the it on November 6, 2024, along with the district and block units though Pratibha Singh, was retained as chief of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.

In a statement on Friday, Singh said that municipal bodies and panchayati raj elections are going to be held soon in the state, the election process has started and for this, important responsibilities have to be given to the office bearers of the organisation.

She also called upon all the BJP MPs of the state to rise above party politics and come forward to help the disaster-affected people of the state and said that they should meet the Prime Minister and demand special financial help for the state.