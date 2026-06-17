Re-delineation of NCR boundaries: Haryana proposal to shrink its NCR area shelved, existing boundaries to stay intact

Haryana’s proposed move to reduce its area under the national capital region (NCR), initiated as per an October 2021 decision of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) to re-delineate the NCR, was shelved during the 42nd meeting of the board in New Delhi on Tuesday. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar is greeted by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini in the presence of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during the 42nd meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (@cmohry)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who attended the board meeting, said that it was decided that there would be no change in the existing geographical limits of the NCR and the existing boundaries would stay intact.

Proposed central NCR influenced dropping of re-delineation move

Board’s decision to drop the re-delineation proposal, people in the know said, was shaped by the proposed creation of Central NCR (CNCR), a policy zone to be created under Regional Plan-2041 and defined as the area up to 5 kilometres from the boundary of Delhi to the outer edge of the ring of expressways formed around the national capital by the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Western Peripheral Expressway.

“Since the uniform application of environmental and pollution control regulations across the NCR—a key factor behind the Haryana government’s push for re-delineation—had long been a point of contention, the creation of a central NCR under Regional Plan 2041 is expected to provide greater flexibility, enabling pollution-control measures to be imposed in a graded manner within a limited core zone rather than uniformly across the entire NCR,’’ said an official.

Haryana pushed for a 67% NCR area reduction in 2021 meeting

The move to reduce Haryana’s NCR area by about 67% - from the existing 25,327 square kilometres to 8281.60 square kms - was first reported by Hindustan Times on October 12, 2021. State officials said the original delineation proposal was later modified, reducing the extent of proposed cut by about 58% and retaining 10,546 square kms area in Haryana’s part of the NCR.

“It was agreed in principle during the 41st board meeting in October 2021 that the NCR should primarily be a contiguous circular region of 100 km radius from Rajghat in Delhi. If any tehsil existed on either side of the 100 km delineation, then the decision to include or exclude the whole of the tehsil will be left to the respective state governments,’’ said a state official.

The October 2021 board meeting also decided that beyond the proposed 100-km radius, all notified cities and towns, along with a one-kilometre corridor on either side of connecting expressways, national and state highways and rapid transit system corridors, would continue to be included within the NCR up to its existing boundary.

‘Extending NCR to far flung districts did little to ease pressure on Delhi’

State officials said the re-delineation proposal was driven by the view that extending the NCR coverage to far-flung districts like Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh, Jind and Karnal, did little to ease the urbanisation pressure on the national capital. The state government also felt that restrictions applicable to NCR were difficult to implement in these hinterland districts.

Haryana’s 14 districts are part of the national capital region with the state having the largest area share of 45.98% in the NCR. In comparison, Uttar Pradesh has 26.92% (eight districts) area share and Rajasthan has 24.41% (two districts). The national capital territory of Delhi accounts for 2.69%.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, who chaired the board’s meeting on Tuesday, had, during his tenure as Haryana CM, requested then-Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on September 23, 2021 to allow implementation of pollution-control measures as district specified rather than entire NCR-specified because of the difficulties being faced while implementing these provisions.

Khattar as the state CM had said that a large area of Haryana falls under the NCR. Therefore, such provisions should not be implemented for the entire NCR in Haryana. “Instead, they should be implemented within the 10-km radius of the national capital territory of Delhi or within the 10-km radius of cities having 10 lakh population or as per the district specified,” Khattar as CM had told the then Union minister.

Officials said the proposal to reduce the state’s area was prepared keeping in view that the inclusion of areas extending to even far-flung districts like Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh, Jind and Karnal, was not serving any purpose in terms of reducing the urbanisation pressure on the national capital. “Also, the state government feels that restrictions applicable to NCR were difficult to implement in the hinterland included in the NCR,” said an official.

‘Four new greenfield cities to come up in NCR’

Meanwhile, incumbent CM Nayab Singh Saini said that a significant decision to develop four new greenfield cities along the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridors was taken in the 42nd board meeting. “Each member state of the board will submit a development proposal for one new greenfield city. These cities, to be developed under the name Namo City, will be planned as modern, environmentally sustainable, and self-reliant urban centres,’’ Saini said.

The CM said that for finalising the Regional Plan-2041, a sub-committee comprising senior officials from the central government and the state governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi has been constituted. The sub-committee will submit its final report to the board by August 15, 2026. The CM said that the next meeting of the board will be held in Gurugram in December 2026.

Saini said that Tuesday’s meeting deliberated on the Regional Plan-2041 for the NCR. “Aspects related to the future development of NCR, including urban planning, environmental conservation, infrastructure development and sustainable growth, were discussed in detail,” he said.