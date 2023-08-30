Reduce police beat box size: Chandigarh heritage sub-panel

During a recent meeting of the heritage sub-committee, the members discussed the standard design of the police beat box and directed police department to amend the proposal by reducing the size of the police beat box from 10’x 8’ to 8’x 8’. The committee members directed the landscape consultant to prepare 3D views of the proposal. (HT PHOTO)

“Further, the proposed locations for the model beat box may also be discussed. The approval of the proposal was accorded in principle. It was also advised that a model may be prepared for more clarity before issuance of drawings,” the members said.

The members took up several landscaping proposals, including that of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23-A. After discussions, they advised to create a pedestrian pathway along the main road on the campus and to rationalise the design to make it user-friendly and also directed to remove of the extra signage boards from the facade of the building. The approval of the proposal was accorded by the members.

Landscaping scheme of Capitol Complex

During the meeting, the landscape architect presented the landscape proposal regarding the provision of a plantation in the parking area, the provision of creepers on the existing barbed wire fencing, and a kerb edge to define the edge between the concrete plazas and adjoining greens. The members gave in-principle approval to the proposal for the execution of work.

Also, the agenda of landscaping proposal and creation of a co-working space for students and working professionals at Le Corbusier Centre, Sector 19, was discussed when the proposal was presented by the landscape architect.

After discussions, the committee members directed the landscape consultant to prepare 3D views of the proposal prepared.