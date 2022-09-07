Reeling under marital stress, Ludhiana woman sets 3-year-old son on fire

In a shocking incident to have emerged from Ghudani Kalan village, a woman set her three-year-old son on fire after pouring synthetic motor oil on the toddler.

Following the incident, Khanna police have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused — identified as Rupinder Kaur. She had been living with her parents at her maternal house following a dispute with her husband.

The three-year-old has since been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where his condition has been described as critical. Doctors said the toddler has suffered more than 60% burns.

The police lodged the case following the statement of Manjit Kaur, the accused’s mother. The complainant said her daughter had been living under severe stress due to the strained relationship with her husband.

Manjit Kaur, in her complaint to police, said her daughter was often upset because of her recurrent marital disputes and had been living with them at their house. On September 2, the accused allegedly poured oil on her son before setting the toddler on fire. Hearing the cries of the child, she later poured water on the toddler to douse the flames.

The family then rushed the boy to a local hospital from where he was referred to Civil Hospital. Identifying the patient’s critical condition, the doctors at the latter then referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhvinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police recovered synthetic motor oil from the spot where the accused allegedly set the toddler on fire.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and 75 of Juvenile Justice Act has been lodged against the accused at the Payal police station. The accused is yet to be arrested.