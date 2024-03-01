Register case or apologise: SAD on Punjab CM’s allegations

Reacting to allegations, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) challenged CM Mann to register a case to substantiate the allegations made by him against party president Sukhbir Singh Badal or apologise for malicious lies, failing which he should be ready to face a defamation suit. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. (PTI)

In a statement, SAD chief spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler said the false accusations levelled by the CM against SAD president regarding the Sukhvilas resort had been done to divert attention from the zero FIR registered in the case involving the killing of farmer Shubh Karan.

Asserting that this was not the first time the CM had indulged in such diversionary tactics when cornered, the SAD spokesman said: “Earlier Bhagwant Mann had held a similar press conference to accuse former chief minister Charanjit Channi of taking a bribe of ₹2 crore from a sportsman but failed to register a case in the matter”.

He said the chief minister had on various occasions also lied about gangster Goldy Brar being arrested, and even claimed that the BMW was setting up a car plant in Punjab. “Such falsities were uttered to divert attention from burning issues as has been done today”, Kler said.

“The vigilance department is with the CM. Why has he not proceeded in this matter for the last two years”? he added.