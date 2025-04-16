Registrations begin for Amarnath yatra, devotees queue up at designated bank branches

The registration for the 38-day-long Shri Amarnathji Yatra commenced here at the winter capital and across the country at various branches of the designated banks. People wait in queues to register for the Amarnath Yatra 2025, in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

Pilgrims converged at designated bank branches here in the winter capital including Rehari Chungi branch of the Punjab National Bank.

The yatra will commence on July 3 this year and culminate on August 9.

Sunanda Sharma, 37, an intending pilgrim at PNB Reahri Chungi branch, said that she was excited to pay obeisance.

“It will be my second visit to the cave shrine,” she said.

Rajesh Kumar, 41, another pilgrim, said that he had been visiting the cave shrine for the past seven years.

“I wish I continue to pay obeisance at the shrine till the time my body allows me to,” he said.

The yatra simultaneously takes place from both routes–the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

Dates for the yatra were announced by Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on March 5 during the 48th Board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan.

The board proposed various measures and interventions to further improve the facilities and services for the devotees.

Considering the likely increased inflow of pilgrims for the yatra, the meeting discussed measures for enhancing lodgment capacity at centres in Jammu, Srinagar, and other locations, operationalising yatri facilitation centres for e-KYC, issuing RFID cards, and on-spot registration of pilgrims at a number of locations, including Nowgam and Katra Railway Stations.

It was further discussed that these facilities must also be suitably enhanced at Baltal, Pahalgam, Nunwan, and Pantha Chowk Srinagar, as per the requirements.

Reviewing the progress achieved on various ongoing works undertaken by the line departments, the LG stressed the need to ensure adequate arrangements and requisite amenities at various locations en route to the Yatra.

As per the guidelines, individuals aged between 13-70 can register themselves for Amarnathji Yatra 2023 and for all pilgrimage, a health certificate is a must. Women with a pregnancy of 6 weeks or more are not allowed to undertake the yatra.