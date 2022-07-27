Regularisation of building violations: CHB board of directors also says no to Delhi pattern
Accepting the recommendations of the committee set up to examine the demand for regularisation of need-based changes, the board of directors of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) in its meeting here on Tuesday also rejected the one-time settlement policy on Delhi pattern.
“The recommendations of the committee have been agreed upon with minor improvements by the board of directors for forwarding to the Chandigarh administration for approval of the competent authority,” said Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB.
The final decision on the issue will be taken by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit.
Stating that Chandigarh is a planned city, UT adviser and CHB chairman Dharam Pal said, “Efforts have been made to maintain balance between the need-based changes in view of requirement of the citizens and the unique character of the city.”
The committee, headed by the CHB secretary, had contended, “100% regularisation is not possible as various conditions such as light and ventilation, zoning of the area, street picture and structural stability of existing structure/violations are to be considered.”
For a long time CHB allottees have been demanding regularisation of building violations based on the Delhi pattern, which includes one-time settlement for all existing violations by allowing additional FAR (floor area ratio) on payment of certain charges.
It also covers regularisation of major violations like additional floors, extension of kitchen, extended/extra balconies and other alterations, projection of cantilevers on the government land and construction of balcony /stairs/bathrooms on such projected cantilevers.
Some need-based changes allowed
The board allowed for some of need-based changes as recommended by the committee.
In independent houses of CHB, the removal of wall thicker than 4.5 inches may be permitted subject to submission of certificate of structural stability from an empaneled structure engineer. However, in case issues of stability arises, both the allottee and the structure engineer will be liable for criminal action.
The earlier restriction of 50% of the area of rear court yard/ terrace for additional construction in MIG/HIG houses may be enhanced up to 75%, subject to the condition of 150 square feet on the lines of EWS/LIG houses.
The earlier requirement of consent from all allottees of the block for construction of an elevator may be relaxed.
In case of independent houses, additional FAR may be allowed subject to payment of charges equal to 35% of existing collector rate for the present permitted FAR for the particular location.
The front courtyard brick boundary walls on the front side, wherever provided in CHB houses, may be replaced with flexible/sliding gates at the same location. CHB will issue a standard design of the flexible/sliding gates to maintain uniformity.
The rainwater spouts provided in balconies may be connected to rain water harvesting in such a way that the design of the façade is not compromised.
Solar panels may be installed by the allottees on the terrace subject to the consent of all allottees of the block and subject to the certificate of structural stability.
Foldable temporary projection/shades of 1 feet 6 inches may be provided over windows extending up to six inches on both sides of window in the end wall.
Total capacity of water tank can be increased up to 1,000 litres, subject to structural stability certificate.
Other decisions
The board decided to restore allotments that were cancelled due to building violations if these are removed by December 31, 2022.
More than 100 unsold commercial units that were constructed on the land allotted to CHB on leasehold basis will be included in the next e-tender after further reduction in reserve prices.
“The board also decided to discontinue the Tatkal scheme for transfer of CHB units on payment of extra fee, as most of the CHB processes have become online and services are being provided in faster mode within the prescribed time-period,” said Garg.
. After construction of Block-B on CHB premises in Sector 9, the available space in Block-A & C (old blocks) will be rented out to government offices on applicable CPWD rates. The space may also be rented out to private parties through transparent bidding process.
