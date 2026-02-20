Haryana secured ‘A’ grade with 88.5 marks out of 100 in the National Regulatory Performance Rankings of states and union territories for power sector. {Regulatory performance in power sector} Hry emerges among top-performing states

As per a spokesperson of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), the report on regulatory performance was prepared by Power Foundation of India, a policy advocacy body under the aegis of Union ministry of power in collaboration with REC Limited. Haryana has thus emerged among the top-performing states in the country, securing the 8th position nationally, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said in the category of reliability of power supply (resource adequacy), Haryana scored a perfect 32 out of 32. “Haryana also achieved full marks -- 5 out of 5 -- in regulatory governance. Clear rules have been laid down for the appointment of officials, and sanctioned posts have been classified into Groups A, B, C, and D, ensuring administrative transparency and institutional strengthening,” the spokesperson said.

Under the financial health of DISCOMs parameter, Haryana scored 23.5 out of 25. In the ease of doing business category, Haryana secured 16 out of 23 marks. Under the energy transition parameter, the state scored 12 out of 15.

HERC Chairman Nand Lal Sharma said that securing an ‘A’ grade in the National Regulatory Performance Rankings reflected the collective commitment of the state government, the HERC, and power utilities.