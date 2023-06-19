Rejuvenation plan: Finally, it’s a wrap for 3 works of Chandigarh’s Sector 17

After repeated missed deadlines, the three main works of UT administration’s ambitious Sector-17 rejuvenation plan have been completed. The new floor fountain installed at Sector 17 plaza in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh//HT)

The works include a new fountain, uniform lighting and a 30x30 metre map of Chandigarh, which is being engraved in front of Neelam Theater using metal, stone, and concrete.

This map, which will illuminate during the night, will rejuvenate the main part of the Sector 17 plaza. Visitors will come to know about the city and the map will be a guide for the tourists.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “The project is being executed under three phases. The said three works have been completed. So far, the 30x30 metre map of Chandigarh projectors have been installed and the screen will be installed within a week, and testing with projectors is underway. Also, street furniture will be set once the concrete work is over and we have hopeful that everything will be ready by the first week of July.”

In the works since 2018, the rejuvenation project was first expected to be completed by December 2021. But nearly 18 months later, 70% work on the ₹20-crore project is yet to be completed. As such, the UT administration has pushed its deadline to December 2023.

Apart from these features, the holistic plan includes vibrant landscaping, new pavements and a plantation to revamp the Sector-17 Plaza. Also being set up are an open-air theatre near Bank Square and a 180-metre tabletop pathway for pedestrians behind Neelam Cinema.

Only two projects have been completed so far — the Urban Park next to the football stadium and the pedestrian underpass— that connects Sector 17 to Rose Garden, Sector 16. Both have been set up at a cost of ₹9 crore each.

The first deadline for the completion of the project was December 2021 and the second was December 2022.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “The project is being executed under three phases. The said three works will be completed by April 15. The work was stopped for a few days due to the G20 meeting.”

No food court, sculptures

Ojha further said the previously planned food court will not be coming up, as Sector 17 was a no-vending zone and only shopkeepers who own shops can sell eatables outside their premises. “Also, we will not be installing sculptures at the plaza. But the furniture has been procured and will be installed soon. Along with landscaping, we are hopeful of completing the entire project by December 2023,” he added.

