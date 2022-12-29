Reliance Jio first to roll out 5G services in Chandigarh tricity

Telecom company Reliance Jio on Wednesday became the first operator to roll out 5G services in the Chandigarh tricity area, which includes Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Dera Bassi.

Calling the service its New Year gift to the people, the company launched its True 5G service in 11 cities across the country. Jio users in the tricity will be invited to avail the ‘Jio welcome offer’, which will allow them to consume unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps (gigabit per second) speed at no additional cost, starting Thursday.

A company spokesperson said, “We are proud to roll out 5G services in these cities. Now, millions of Jio users can commence 2023, while enjoying the transformational benefits of the Jio True 5G Technology.”

“These cities are important tourist destinations and key education hubs. With the launch of Jio’s 5G services, consumers in the region will not just get the best telecommunication network, but will also get growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, information technology, and small and medium enterprises,” he said.

The service was also launched in Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik and Aurangabad.