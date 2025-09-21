Relief on the way: Potholed Mohali roads to be patched up in two weeks

With the Panchkula deputy commissioner setting a four-day deadline for civic bodies to plug potholes, the broken roads in Mohali are also set to be patched up in two weeks. Repair work underway on Airport Road in Mohali. (HT Photo)

Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said patchwork on damaged roads had started across the city and will be completed within the next two weeks.

Repair work is already underway near Gopal Sweets, on Airport Road and on internal roads around Kumbra Chowk, Phase 3B2 and near Sohana Gurudwara, bringing much-needed relief to commuters after months of struggle with pothole-riddled stretches.

Mittal said the current drive was focused on the most affected stretches while the complete recarpeting process will take around two months.

DSP (Traffic) Karnail Singh said the issue of broken roads had been raised repeatedly in review meetings, especially for high-traffic corridors. “In every meeting we raised this issue and finally the work has begun. Near the main roads where we see heavy traffic, such areas were marked. Even if re-carpeting cannot be done immediately, patchwork must be carried out to ensure smoother rides,” he said.

A report submitted to the deputy commissioner recently had pegged losses caused by heavy rains in Mohali sub-division at around ₹10 crore. The damage was mainly due to severe wear and tear of road infrastructure in several areas such as Airport Road, Sector 67, Sector 68, Sector 70, Sector 80, Phase 3B2, Phase 7, Phase 9, Sohana Gurdwara, Kumbra Chowk, PCL Chowk and the Sector 80/85 dividing road.

Residents say the drive has already started making a difference. Commuters driving along Airport Road and the busy junction near Kumbra Chowk noted that traffic movement has become easier. “Earlier, it was difficult to drive through poor road conditions, especially during the rains. Now the repairs have eased the ride,” said Suman, a resident.

Another commuter, Kunal Singh, an IT professional, referring to the stretch near Gopal Sweets, said, “Due to potholes, traffic used to move very slowly, causing frustration. Since the patchwork has been started, it will be a big relief for everyone who passes this route daily.”

With the work progressing in phases, residents are hopeful that within weeks they will see noticeable improvement and safer commutes.