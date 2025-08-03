Search
Religion should be personal matter for every individual: Himachal CM

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 05:20 am IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that every religion should be respected and we should uphold our ancient traditions of peace and brotherhood

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said religion should be a personal matter for every individual and the states should be Secular in their approach.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)
He was speaking while chairing the second session of the National Conclave “ Constitutional Challenges : Perspective & Pathways “ organised by the AICC Law, Human Rights and RTI department at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that religion should be a personal matter for every individual and state should be Secular in their approach. He said that every religion should be respected and we should uphold our ancient traditions of peace and brotherhood.

The CM further said that every religion was respected in our country and therein lies the basis of our rich traditions of unity and brotherhood. We are known for our religious tolerance and added that in the absence of rich values, there always remains a possibility of emergence of violence and conflicts in the society.

He said that religion should not be used for dividing people and every effort should be made to separate religion from politics.

