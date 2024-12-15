Remarks against Jagir Kaur: Punjab women’s panel summons SGPC chief

Punjab State Women Commission (PSWC) on Saturday summoned Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami with a written explanation for using ‘foul’ language for former SGPC president Jagir Kaur during a phone call with a web channel. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami . (PTI)

Dhami, on Friday, apologised for the act and submitted an apology letter to the Akal Takht.

Terming the words used by Dhami as ‘objectionable’, the commission took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued notice to Dhami. Asking Dhami to appear before the commission in Mohali with a written reply and get his statement recorded, the notice said: “The language used by the SGPC president doesn’t only defame a woman personally, but also disrespect the entire women class.”

It further reads, “Being a president of the SGPC, you are on a very important and honourable post. Keeping in view of this, all expect you to give respect to the entire human race and maintain maryada. In this case, such kind of remark made by you is not fair for your status and gives a damaging message to society. It also hits and weakens the mission of the SGPC that spreads the message of gender equality and sensitivity”.

“So, you are directed to give your written clarification in four days, failing which the commission will recommend to the concerned authority the necessary action against you under Punjab State Women Commission Act-2001”, the commission stated.

On Friday, Dhami submitted an apology letter to the Akal Takht secretariat admitting his mistake. “Akal Takht Sahib is supreme for all the Sikhs. I will abide by whatever edict is issued to me by the Akal Takht in this regard,” Dhami said.

Akali leaders seek Dhami’s resignation

In a statement issued here, the rebel Akali leaders, including Gurpartap Singh Wadala, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Surinder Singh Bhoolewal and Santa Singh Umaidpuri asked the SGPC chief to resign on moral grounds.

They said tendering an apology was not enough, and Dhami has lost the moral right to remain at the helm of the apex religious body of the Sikhs.