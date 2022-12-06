Remarks on army: Bajrang Dal seeks Farooq’s unconditional apology

Activists of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal led by their president Rakesh Bajrangi on Tuesday staged a protest in Jammu against NC chief Farooq Abdullah for his remarks on the army which they termed “controversial and obnoxious”. The right wing group also sought the veteran politician’s unconditional apology. “After 26 years, he recalled how army had stopped people from voting in Doda. He tried to malign the image of the army,” Bajrangi said.

BJP govt failed to protect Kashmiri Pandits: Mehbooba

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday accused the BJP government of failing to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits, questioning how the details of employees working in Kashmir were leaked. Mufti, while talking to media in south Kashmir, said the BJP has only used the pain of Kashmiri Pandits without doing anything for their welfare. The BJP had on Sunday also demanded a probe into the leak of a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the Valley. However, the police have not yet commented on the development.

7 injured as minibus falls into Chenab

Seven persons were injured when the minibus they were travelling in fell into Chenab river in Reasi on Tuesday. “The accident took place near Arnas. The injured have been shifted to a hospital,” said a police official. After first aid, four injured were referred to the district hospital in Reasi for further treatment.

J&K DGP sanctions meritorious scholarship to 117 kids of serving cops

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday sanctioned meritorious scholarship in favour of 117 wards of serving police personnel. He has also sanctioned a scholarship in favour of 11 wards of cops killed in action. He has sanctioned ₹6,000 each in favour of 67 students, who have secured more than 90% marks, and ₹4,000 each to 50 students who secured 80-90% marks in Class-10 annual exams of 2021-22 session.