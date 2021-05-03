Remdesivir black-marketing: ‘Kingpin’ held in Panipat

The Haryana Police have arrested a resident of Panipat who was allegedly involved in black-marketing of remdesivir injection, which is in high demand for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“Accused Pardeep, of Sector 13/17 in Panipat, used to buy injections from an Uttarakhand resident,” police said.

As per preliminary probe, the accused has illegally sold 650 injections of 750 vials brought so far.

“During investigation, it has come to light that the wrapper of the seized vials is quite different from the company’s injection and it seems that they are not original,” police said, requesting public to be wary of such gangs involved in black-marketing and immediately inform the police.

Police said the accused gave 100 injections to his nephew Sumit, 150 to one Saksham and 40 injections to one Keshav for black-marketing.

Police on April 27 had nabbed the three youths from Panipat on charges of black-marketing of remdesivir injection and recovered 19 vials from their possession.

During police remand, these accused had revealed that they had purchased the seized vials from Pardeep, who runs a medical store at a hospital on Sanoli road. Based on this information, police nabbed Pardeep.

While accused Sumit, Saksham and Keshav were sent to judicial custody after completion of police remand, Pradeep has been remanded to four-day police custody.

Man held with 4 remdesivir injections

KARNAL The CIA-3 of Panipat police have arrested a man for black marketing of remdesivir injection. Police have recovered four injections from accused Gaurav, of Panipat. CIA-3 in-charge, inspector Anil Chhilar said police and the district drug controller arrested him from Sector 13 after he failed to produce bills of the injections. The accused was booked under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Essential Commodities Act and the IPC.