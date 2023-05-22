My father was killed for standing for what he believed in: People’s Conference’s Sajjad Lone

People’s Conference chairperson Sajjad Lone on Sunday said his father Abdul Gani Lone was killed for standing for what he believed in. People’s Conference chariperson Sajad Lone (HT File)

Remembering his father on his 21st death anniversary, Sajjad said, “Two decades have passed, but those moments of helplessness in the face of brute violence persist even today. They are a grim reminder of bestiality and savagery where you violently silence a person because you don’t agree with his views. Targeted killings take place even today. They are as futile as the killings of the past.”

Lone said regrettably, despite the passage of time, not a single person has been apprehended for his father’s murder, and he was not alone in this regard.

“Till date not a single person has been apprehended for the murder of Lone sahib. And he is not alone. There are probably thousands of files of fellow Kashmiris where no one was ever apprehended,” he added.

Lone said the Kashmir conflict revolves around two central characters: the victims and the perpetrators, and of the most profound tributes we can pay to our heroes is to ensure that the perpetrators never assume the guise of victims.

“I wish we all wake up and understand the passivity part of these crimes”, he added.