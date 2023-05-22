Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / My father was killed for standing for what he believed in: People’s Conference’s Sajjad Lone

My father was killed for standing for what he believed in: People’s Conference’s Sajjad Lone

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 22, 2023 03:27 AM IST

Remembering his father on his 21st death anniversary, People’s Conference chairperson Sajjad Lone said two decades had passed, but those moments of helplessness in the face of brute violence persisted even today

People’s Conference chairperson Sajjad Lone on Sunday said his father Abdul Gani Lone was killed for standing for what he believed in.

People’s Conference chariperson Sajad Lone (HT File)
People’s Conference chariperson Sajad Lone (HT File)

Remembering his father on his 21st death anniversary, Sajjad said, “Two decades have passed, but those moments of helplessness in the face of brute violence persist even today. They are a grim reminder of bestiality and savagery where you violently silence a person because you don’t agree with his views. Targeted killings take place even today. They are as futile as the killings of the past.”

Lone said regrettably, despite the passage of time, not a single person has been apprehended for his father’s murder, and he was not alone in this regard.

“Till date not a single person has been apprehended for the murder of Lone sahib. And he is not alone. There are probably thousands of files of fellow Kashmiris where no one was ever apprehended,” he added.

Lone said the Kashmir conflict revolves around two central characters: the victims and the perpetrators, and of the most profound tributes we can pay to our heroes is to ensure that the perpetrators never assume the guise of victims.

“I wish we all wake up and understand the passivity part of these crimes”, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sajjad lone kashmir conflict
sajjad lone kashmir conflict
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out