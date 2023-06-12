Moose Wala’s parents say Punjab govt shielding gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Remembering late Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala on what would have been his 30th birthday, his parents accused the Punjab government of shielding his killers, especially gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and dilly-dallying on the case. Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents at a function to mark 30th birthday of the slain singer, at Moosa village in Mansa on Sunday. (HT File)

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by on May 29, 2022, by hitmen of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Teary eyed while cutting a cake in front of his slain son’s photoghraph, Balkaur Singh Sidhu said, “The committees that were set up to probe our son’s murder have not been able to anything to date. The National Investigation Agency’s report has been made public, but the Punjab government seems to be engaged in protecting Lawrence Bishnoi instead of ensuring justice. We will continue our fight for justice till the end of our life.”

He further said that he had requested for a meeting with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann but had to return dejected after waiting for a whole day outside the latter’s office. “I am a heart patient but they kept me waiting outside the office the whole day. We found out that the CM had refused to meet us only after his chopper took off.”

Meanwhile, Moose Wala’s mother, Charan Kaur, remembered her son, stating, “When he was born, I had never imagined that he would go on to inspire a whole generation. I will always be proud of him.”

A blood donation camp was also organised at Moosa village as fans came in huge numbers, bearing cakes, flowers, cards, in the late singer’s memory. British rapper Stefflon Don, who had collaborated with Moose Wala in the past, also reached Moosa village and joined the late singer’s parents to celebrate his birthday. She joined the singer’s parents in a cake-cutting ceremony.

“Sidhu was an amazing guy. We made three songs together and shared the stage a couple of times. I have immense respect for his dad and mother. May Sidhu’s soul rest in peace. Sidhu will live forever,” said Don.

AAP’s Punjab spokesperson Malvinder Kang said, “Since the unfortunate murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, the state government has made all efforts to ensure justice. Most of the key accused have been arrested or killed in encounter. The process to bring in the accused hiding in abroad is ongoing. Police are investigating the involvement of more persons. Soon, all persons involved in the murder will be behind bars.”

On Moose Wala’s father’s claims that the CM did not meet him, Kang said, “The CM’s schedule was fixed for a cabinet meeting at Mansa and Moose Wala’s father came without appointment. Still, a cabinet minister met him and assured that the government is committed to provide justice.”

