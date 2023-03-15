Removal from post: Former Punjab women panel chief moves HC against govt decision

Manisha Gulati, former State Women Commission chairperson, has moved Punjab and Haryana high court against Punjab government decision of her removal from the post. The plea was taken up by the bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal on Wednesday but hearing was deferred till Thursday. (HT File Photo)

The plea was taken up by the bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal on Wednesday but hearing was deferred till Thursday.

Earlier she was removed on January 31, 2023, but the order was subsequently withdrawn. However, in fresh order issued on March 7, the government issued notification on withdrawal of extension of tenure in her case.

Gulati was appointed in March 2018 as the Commission chairperson during the then Congress government headed by Captain Amarinder Singh. In September 2020, the then Congress government extended her tenure from March 2023 to March 2024.

The plea in HC terms government order “erroneous” passed without giving any notice to her. The order is also without “jurisdiction and clear case of abuse of power with pre-determined mind”, it says.