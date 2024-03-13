Removal of Bhindranwale’s portrait: Month after clash, ex-army officer writes to HC alleging police inaction

Six weeks after a clash between Sikh youths and supporters of president of the managing committee of Gurdwara Janam Asthan Baba Deep Singh at Pahuwind village clashed over the removal of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s portrait, Colonel Harisimran Singh (retd) has written a letter to the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court and other government authorities alleging police inaction in filing a case. Tension gripped Gurdwara Janam Asthan Baba Deep Singh at Pahuwind village in Tarn Taran district after a clash between Sikh youths and supporters of president of the managing committee of the shrine on the birth anniversary of Sikh warrior Baba Deep Singh. (HT File)

The retired army officer has alleged that the police have taken no action on his complaint. On January 28 this year, Col Harisimran’s vehicle was attacked during the clash over the removal of Bhindranwale’s portrait during the birth anniversary of Sikh warrior Baba Deep Singh. Several persons were reportedly injured in the clash.

“It is appalling professional incompetence of the state machinery, possibly from a fear psychosis, which urgently needs attention. On 28 January 2024, I was brutally attacked by an armed mob of over 100 Sikhs in a gurdwara premises in Punjab over the tentative removal of a picture of a religious leader. I had a providential escape due to timely evacuation by the police, some of whom sustained grievous injuries. Although I had immediately filed a complaint with SSP Tarn Taran, no FIR has been lodged nor any investigation ordered”, Col Harisimran said in the letter.

He said, that on February 26, he had written to the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court with copies to the Chief Minister Office (CMP) and DGP seeking action in this case.

“I also endorsed a copy to the PMO, and yet no action has been ordered,” the former army officer said.

SHO Bhikhiwind Mohit Kumar said a compromise was reached between the gurdwara management committee and Sikh bodies.

“The situation was handled by the senior officers with difficulty. At that time, a compromise was reached between the Sikh bodies and the gurdwara authorities. So, we did not lodge any FIR,” the SHO said, adding “We are submitting our report, explaining the entire incident and the compromise reached in response to the complaint”.