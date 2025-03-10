Removal of jathedars: SAD initiates disciplinary action against dissenting leaders

Faced with escalating crisis over the unceremonious sacking of Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday started a damage-control exercise. The SAD initiated a disciplinary action against party leaders who had opposed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) decision. Former ministers Bikram Singh Majithia and Sharanit Singh Dhillon, former MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal and five other leaders may soon receive show-cause notices. Balwinder Singh Bhundar

The SGPC’s Friday move, which also showed the door to Giani Sultan Singh as Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib jathedar, has triggered an uproar in the Akali Dal with several leaders opposing the decision and a few tendering their resignations.

Earlier in the day, Bhundar criticised Majithia and asked him to withdraw his statement criticising the SGPC. “It doesn’t behove him to speak like that… he has been a super-CM in the SAD-BJP alliance government, enjoying tremendous powers,” said Bhundar.

“The party should stand united in tough times,” he said.

According to a party spokesperson, the issue was discussed in a meeting of parliamentary board held in Chandigarh which was attended by Gulzar Singh Ranike, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Hira Singh Gabria and Daljit Singh Cheema among others.

“Indiscipline will not be tolerated. Everyone is free to express his views at the party forum, but nobody can be allowed to violate the party discipline,” said Bhundar stated. He said the anti-party statements and videos were being referred to the party disciplinary committee. Show-cause notices would be issued and action would be taken after consideration of their replies, he said. Grewal, who refused to take names, said the party was closely watching everyone and would take appropriate action. Majithia, who has been maintaining distance from the party matters since December 2 last year when Akal Takht pronounced an edict imposing tankah and sewa (for atonement) on Sukhbir Badal and others for the “sins” committed in the past.

Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Lakhbir Singh Lodhinanagal, who have also expressed dissent, remained close to the Badal family. Majithia was not available for comments. When contacted, Lodhinangal said the pride and honour of the highest temporal seat is important for him at this stage. “We have not spoken anything against the party. We only criticised the decision of the SGPC,” he added.

Other than the three senior leaders of party, Jodh Singh Samra, Sarabjot Singh Sabi, Ramandeep Singh Sandhu and Simranjit Singh Dhillon were also signatory to the statement that read, “The recent decision of SGPC hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.”

“There is a need to save the party and protect the supremacy of the Akal Takht. Due to the recent development, the anti-pathic forces have gained strength,” the statement added.

Former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal also expressed displeasure over the SGPC’s decision. SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali has termed the removal of jathedars as “unfortunate and painful”. On being contacted, Ayali said the SAD membership drive would begin from March 18 as announced earlier. The recent changes in the leadership, including removal of the jathedars, are outcome of political and religious struggle in the SGPC. The “war of supremacy” escalated after Akal Takht’s December 2 decree, which asked for Sukhbir Badal’s resignation as SAD president citing his moral failure to lead the party. Despite this, the Sukhbir faction proceeded with its own membership drive, which was in direct violation of the Sikh clergy’s directive, leading to further conflict. The party claimed to have enrolled 33 lakh members.

In its December 2 decree, the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, had also ordered reorganisation of the party and revocation of the ‘Panth Rattan Fakhr-e-Qaum’ (pride of the Sikh community) title conferred on party patriarch and five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Moga SAD leaders oppose SGPC’s move

Bathinda SAD leader Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar and party heads of all four assembly segments in Moga district said that the interim panel of the SGPC should reconsider its decision that caused the unceremonious removal of Giani Raghbir Singh as Akal Takht jathedar. Brar stated that leaders held a meeting and expressed faith in the leadership of the rebel Akali legislator Manpreet Ayali.

US body slams SGPC for jathedars’ dismissals

The North American Punjabi Association, too, condemned the SGPC’s move. “It is a blatant act of vengeance by the SGPC leadership,” said the association. Association president Satnam Singh Chahal said the decision reflected the undue influence and power of a select few individuals within the SGPC’s working committee, further jeopardising the sanctity of these prestigious positions. (With PTI inputs)