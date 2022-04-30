Remove building violations within 7 days: CHB to allottees

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) directed allottees in Sector 41A to remove building violations and rectify their units within seven days, failing which a demolition drive will be carried out at the risk and cost of the persons concerned.

In a notice issued to violators, the CHB said a demolition drive to remove unauthorised constructions and violations in duplex houses in the area will be carried out in compliance of directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

A survey carried out by the CHB has revealed that blatant violations made in ground floor units such as removal of load-bearing walls was affecting the structural stability of the dwellings, resulting in grave risk to the lives of occupants of the said buildings. The society’s buildings have provision only for two storeys, but some residents have built an additional floor. However, the existing foundations have not been designed to withstand the load of an additional storey. Construction has also been carried out on the cantilever portions of the first and second floor, but the loading column is not designed to bear the extra load. Construction has been carried out on the back terrace without raising a load bearing wall from the ground floor.

“In case a demolition drive is carried out, there is every possibility that adjoining structures may also get damaged. Thus, it is in the interest of allottees to undertake the exercise on their own to minimize the loss and damages,” the CHB spokesperson said.

Observing that sometimes allottees in whose homes illegal structures are to be demolished are found deliberately absent from their dwelling units, the CHB said, “If an allottee is not found present at the time of the demolition drive, the concerned unit will be opened in police presence.The proceedings will be recorded along with carrying out an inventory of movable items belonging to the allottee, which would then be handed over to them subsequently,” said the CHB.