Remove building violations within 7 days: CHB to allottees
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) directed allottees in Sector 41A to remove building violations and rectify their units within seven days, failing which a demolition drive will be carried out at the risk and cost of the persons concerned.
In a notice issued to violators, the CHB said a demolition drive to remove unauthorised constructions and violations in duplex houses in the area will be carried out in compliance of directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.
A survey carried out by the CHB has revealed that blatant violations made in ground floor units such as removal of load-bearing walls was affecting the structural stability of the dwellings, resulting in grave risk to the lives of occupants of the said buildings. The society’s buildings have provision only for two storeys, but some residents have built an additional floor. However, the existing foundations have not been designed to withstand the load of an additional storey. Construction has also been carried out on the cantilever portions of the first and second floor, but the loading column is not designed to bear the extra load. Construction has been carried out on the back terrace without raising a load bearing wall from the ground floor.
“In case a demolition drive is carried out, there is every possibility that adjoining structures may also get damaged. Thus, it is in the interest of allottees to undertake the exercise on their own to minimize the loss and damages,” the CHB spokesperson said.
Observing that sometimes allottees in whose homes illegal structures are to be demolished are found deliberately absent from their dwelling units, the CHB said, “If an allottee is not found present at the time of the demolition drive, the concerned unit will be opened in police presence.The proceedings will be recorded along with carrying out an inventory of movable items belonging to the allottee, which would then be handed over to them subsequently,” said the CHB.
-
Tourists ditch Himachal, make a beeline for Kashmir, Uttarakhand
The tourist footfall in Himachal Pradesh has drastically dropped as compared to pre-Covid years despite an influx of visitors during the weekends due to the state's failure to publicise its lesser explored destinations and tourists rushing to more attractive locales in Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Hill stations in the state are witnessing tourist rush only during the weekends. The number of weekend tourists are more from neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
-
Issue of NDCs: Councillor seeks regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Ambala
Bharatiya Janata Party councillor from Ambala Sandeep Sachdeva wrote to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday demanding the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the city so that all residents can get their no dues certificates (NDCs).
-
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases rise to 129
Even as the tricity's daily Covid-19 cases dropped from 23 to 14 between Thursday and Friday, its active cases rose from 124 to 129, highest in 50 days. While fewer patients recovered from the infection on Friday, 10 more people tested positive in Chandigarh and four in Mohali. Meanwhile, no new case was detected in Panchkula for the 22nd time this year. The district had last recorded zero case on April 25.
-
National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura visits Mohali
National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Saturday said that it fell to administrative authorities to stop discrimination against minorities on the basis of colour, race, religion and caste. The commission is running several programmes to provide financial assistance to students belonging to minority communities.
-
Ludhiana: Man booked for blackmailing, molesting sister’s friend
Division Number 7 police have booked a Puneet Nagar resident for allegedly blackmailing and molesting a friend of his sister. The victim also alleged that the accused was forcing her to marry him and when she turned down his proposal, he assaulted her sexually. The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, told the police that the accused is the brother of one of her friends, whose house she used to visit often.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics