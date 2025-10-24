Remove fake videos of Punjab CM within 24 hours: Mohali court to Facebook, Google

A Mohali court on Thursday directed Facebook and Google to remove the fake videos, allegedly created using artificial intelligence (AI) to tarnish the image of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, from their platforms within 24 hours. The court warned that if the content is not deleted within the stipulated time, legal action will be initiated against the platforms.

Acting on the court’s order, the cyber crime police have also written separately to Facebook and Instagram, attaching a copy of the FIR and urging them to take down all such posts. The court, upon receiving information from the cyber crime cell, instructed that all similar or related content be immediately blocked. Google was further directed to ensure that such content does not appear in search results.

The fake video was reportedly circulated from the account of Jagman Samra, a Canadian resident. After the videos went viral, a case was registered against Samra under Sections 340 (forged documents or electronic records), 353(1)/353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 336(4) (forgery with intent to harm a person’s reputation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the IT Act, on the complaint of cyber crime inspector Gagandeep Singh. According to the FIR, the accused used AI tools to fabricate a video portraying the CM in a negative light.

Accused comes online, challenges viewers to prove video was AI-generated

After the FIR was lodged, Samra reportedly uploaded five additional posts from two different social media accounts. In one of the videos, uploaded on Thursday, Samra said the videos released so far are just a “trailer” and challenged viewers to prove it was AI-generated, offering a reward of one million dollars. In another post, Samra increased the reward to ₹5 crore.

His account, which reportedly has over 35,000 followers, has been active for several years. Cyber police have begun tracing the IP address used to upload the videos.

Sources revealed that Samra had made similar attempts to malign Mann’s image earlier too. Police are now investigating other accounts that amplified or shared the objectionable content.

AAP leaders hit out at BJP for sharing objectionable content

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have lodged multiple complaints in different police stations, demanding strict action against the accused.

In a statement released on Thursday, AAP senior spokesperson Neel Garg alleged that the “deepfake video conspiracy” shared online by the Canadian resident was circulated and amplified by several BJP leaders and social media accounts, including those followed by senior party leaders. He alleged that when the BJP could not defeat Mann on governance, honesty, or development, it resorted to “filthy politics of character assassination.” The AAP leader demanded accountability from BJP leaders for sharing such lies fabricated with deepfake technology. “AAP will pursue strict legal action against all those responsible,” he warned.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang also condemned the BJP leaders, including official party bearers and national spokespersons, for sharing the videos. He urged Punjabis to understand that this is not an isolated act but a full-fledged machinery at work trying to bring down a leader who rose from an ordinary family through hard work and integrity. Kang warned that while everyone had the right to voice opinions in politics, creating AI-driven fake videos to defame a CM crossed every line. “We condemn this in the strongest possible terms,” he said, vowing strict legal action.

BJP questions CM’s silence

Meanwhile, working president of Punjab BJP, Ashwani Sharma, questioned the CM’s silence on the matter. In a post on X, Sharma wrote, “The person who used to hold a press conference on every small matter, why is he so silent on his alleged video? Punjab demands an answer Bhagwant Maan sir, please provide clarification on the issue (sic)”.

Later in the day, when AAP leaders held press conferences, questioning the BJP for giving air to the controversy, Punjab BJP’s state media head Vineet Joshi also held a conference and alleged that the issue wasn’t limited to the videos, rather it raises serious questions about the government’s ‘honesty’ and ‘morality.’ He said, “AAP had shown people dreams of clean politics, but now, when serious questions are being raised about their own CM, the entire team has gone silent.”

Joshi also targeted AAP leaders Baltej Pannu and Malvinder Singh Kang, saying that the two leaders are always quick to point fingers at others, but now that the issue concerns their own party, “their tone has changed”.