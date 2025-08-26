Reopened in July, Gurez valley abuzz with tourists

The remote and picturesque Gurez Valley near the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district is buzzing with activity as tourists and locals flock to the spot after its opening in July following the Pahalgam attack. Almost 30,000 tourists have visited the valley so far. Gurez Valley was primarily thrown open to the tourists in 2020. The remote and picturesque Gurez Valley near the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district is buzzing with activity as tourists and locals flock to the spot after its opening in July following the Pahalgam attack. Almost 30,000 tourists have visited the valley so far. Gurez Valley was primarily thrown open to the tourists in 2020. (HT File)

This year, the tourism activities in Gurez were hit after closure of tourist spots soon after 26 tourists were killed at Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam on April 22. Now tourists are back in Gurez with many camping on the banks of Kishanganga.

A senior officer said that around 30,000 tourists have visited Gurez. “Majority of the tourists are locals from UT, however more than 3,000 tourists from different parts of the country have visited this place which is fast emerging as the new tourist destination,” he said.

After the Pahalgam attack, the number of tourists coming to Kashmir recorded a steep decline and still the number is low compared to April before the terror attack on tourists. “Last year, Gurez was jam-packed. This time the tourist arrival is slowly picking up. The majority of visitors are locals but non locals have started coming,” said Shabir Ahmad, who owns a homestay at Dawar.

Four years after Gurez was thrown open to commercial tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir government had announced plans to establish a tourism development authority (TDA).

“We took a family trip to Gurez along with a few guests from Chandigarh. This was one of the most memorable trips. We will again go next year as it’s a virgin and calm tourist place with a lot of scenic beauty,” said Rouf Ahmad, a Srinagar trader.

Once considered out of bounds for civilians due to cross-border firing and militancy, Gurez is slowly emerging as a new destination for nature-lovers and adventure-seekers.

Last year, more than one lakh tourists visited Gurez, a significant jump from the 46,038, who visited in 2023, and 12,472 in 2022 and 5,000 in 2019-20. In 2022, Gurez received the ‘best offbeat destination’ award, while in 2023, Dawar village in Gurez was honoured with the “best tourism village” award in the gold category by the Union tourism ministry. “This accolade highlights the region’s cultural richness and tourism potential,” he said.

Surrounded by kail and pine forests, the serene valley, once on the ancient Silk Road that connected Asia with the Middle East and Europe and facilitated cultural and economic exchange, is now drawing more than a dozen private investors to set up infrastructure projects like new hotels, guest houses and home stays and parks.

Till a few years ago, Gurez lacked basic facilities and today the UT government plans to link it to Kargil via Kabuli Gali for off-roading. Commercial rafting was introduced in the Kishanganga river, which acts as the LoC in many parts of the valley, in 2024.

A recent study by the district administration and the Policy Advocacy Research Centre (PARC) to explore the tourism potential of Gurez suggested building a tunnel to make it an all-weather destination. “While a road from Gurez to Kargil is being operated by the army in summer, the study suggests the opening of the Gurez-Drass road that could become a vital tourism link and could be connected to Mushkoo Valley in Kargil, developing a new tourism circuit between Ladakh and North Kashmir,” the report suggested.

Gurez is filled with fresh alpine lakes, water bodies, and snowy peaks. The main attraction is famous Habba Khatoon Peak around 13,680 feet named after the valley’s famous 16th century poetess and is a popular destination for trekkers. The spring on the foothills of this triangular peak is also famous among visitors .Last year J&K Lt governor, Manoj Sinha also inaugurated the “Shinon Meeras”, the Shina Cultural Centre, curated and developed by the Indian Army and district administration that too has become a new tourist attraction in the area through which history and culture of the place is displayed to the visitors.

Earlier this month, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that his government is committed to develop and uplift Gurez and its people.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day National Tribal Festival Gurez-2025 held at the picturesque border village of Chorwan in Gurez, the CM assured the welfare of people of Gurez is top priority of the government. “Gurez has always stood as a symbol of resilience and harmony. My government recognises this spirit and is determined to ensure that the region progresses in all spheres,” he said, adding that there was a need for improved connectivity.

Omar assured the people that efforts are underway to provide mobile network coverage to keep Gurez connected with the rest of the country. “Gurez is blessed with immense natural beauty, and it is our collective responsibility to preserve it for future generations. While we want development and progress for the region, it must be balanced with safeguarding its heritage, culture and traditions,” he said.

He said that the expansion of tourism will create employment opportunities, especially for the youth of Gurez.