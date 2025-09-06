Repair work of Ghaggar embankment near Bhankharpur underway

Continuous heavy rainfall in the hilly areas has caused the water level of the Ghaggar river to rise sharply, damaging the left embankment near Bhankarpur village in Mohali . The water resources-cum-mining and geology department has launched repair work on a war footing to contain the situation. Executive engineer Khushwinder Singh said that on September 1, the water discharge in the river was around 50,000 cusecs, which nearly doubled to 1,00,000 cusecs by September 3 due to incessant rain. (HT File Photo)

Executive engineer Khushwinder Singh said that on September 1, the water discharge in the river was around 50,000 cusecs, which nearly doubled to 1,00,000 cusecs by September 3 due to incessant rain. The surge led to erosion at RD 10180M on the left embankment, damaging the stone pitching and stretching nearly 400 feet in length.

He informed that strengthening and repair work is being carried out with the active cooperation of Bhankarpur villagers. Essential materials such as EC bags and wire crates are being deployed on priority, while machinery and other resources are readily available with the department.

DC Komal Mittal had visited the site two days ago and assured villagers that the administration and the department would ensure the embankment is fully reinforced. Officials said the repair work is progressing swiftly with strong support from the local community.

Mohali DC inspects flood-hit villages

Deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal on Friday conducted an inspection of Jayanti Majri, Guda, Kasoli, Bhagindi, and Karounde Wala villages, which were affected due to the heavy flow in the Jayanti Ki Rao drain, resulting in damaged access route.

She directed the Public Works Department (PWD), drainage department, and panchayat and rural development department to immediately restore a temporary access route for the residents of all five villages.

For a permanent solution, estimates for the construction of three bridges over the Jayanti Ki Rao rivulet have been submitted to the government, and work will commence upon approval.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Sonam Chaudhary, Kharar SDM Divya P, executive engineer Vivek Dureja (PWD), executive engineer Khushwinder Singh (drainage), officers from Powercom, and other officials.

DC Mittal met with villagers to understand their concerns, including mobile connectivity issues, road construction delays above Karounde Wala due to pending approvals from the forest department, and other local grievances. She assured the residents that urgent action will be taken, and requested cooperation in cases where solutions may require more time.

The DC emphasised that nature is powerful and the strong flow of water has delayed repairs to access route. The administration has already initiated efforts for permanent solutions. She also warned people against engaging in off-roading or other risky activities in fast-flowing seasonal drains, cautioning that legal action would be taken if safety guidelines are ignored. Residents were urged to keep themselves and their children away from such drains.

Mittal also advised villagers to boil drinking water during the monsoon, cool it before consumption, and take necessary precautions against water/vector borne diseases.

For any emergency during the monsoon, residents can contact the district administration through the flood control rooms established at district and sub-division levels. The DC office control room can be reached at 0172-2219506 and 7658051209, while people in Kharar sub-division can register their complaints at 0160-2280222. The dedicated flood control contact number for the Dera Bassi sub-division is 01762-283224.