Replace intelligence chief, Amritsar police commissioner: Kunwar Vijay to govt
Chandigarh : Retired inspector general (IG) of police and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Amritsar North Kunwar Vijay Pratap has asked his own government to replace special DGP Prabodh Kumar as Punjab intelligence chief and Arun Pal Singh as commissioner of police, Amritsar.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, the former IG, who quit his job to join the AAP after a report prepared by him on the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing cases was trashed by Punjab and Haryana high court in April 2021, said: “People have very high hopes from the AAP government to impart justice in Bargari-Behbal-Kotkapura matter.”
“On the demand of the people, I have requested at the appropriate party forum to reconsider the posting of two police officers, who were number 1 and number 2 in the SIT, as they favoured big political families. These two officers are responsible for denial of justice in the Bargari, Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura cases,” said the AAP MLA, without naming the two officers in the post. He claimed that he was at number three in the SIT.
While Prabodh was the head of the SIT constituted by the then Amarinder government to probe the police firing on Sikh protestors in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, Arun Pal was number two in the SIT that had Kunwar and former Jalandhar Rural SSP Satinder Singh and PPS officer Bhupinder Singh as its other members.
Later, the ex-IG deleted his post . However, HT has the screen shot of his post. The AAP MLA could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.
-
IREO’s Lalit Goyal gets regular bail in money laundering case
The vice-chairman and managing director of realty giant IREO Group, Lalit Goyal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last November in a 'multi-crore real estate scam', was on Friday granted regular bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The court said during his custody for a period of about three months, Goyal was repeatedly advised medical care. He was granted interim bail on February 24.
-
Will stop brain drain from Punjab: Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the government was committed to stop the brain drain from Punjab by creating new job opportunities. Addressing students during the first convocation ceremony of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University in Bathinda, the CM said 2.75 lakh Punjabi youth may fly abroad this year in pursuit of their dreams. A total of 103 students including, 69 women, were conferred degrees on the occasion.
-
One false complaint sufficient to constitute matrimonial cruelty: HC
Only one complaint or criminal proceeding found baseless and false upon probe, do cause harassment and torture and is sufficient to constitute matrimonial cruelty, the Punjab and Haryana high court held. The couple was living separately since 2002 after a marriage period of four years. They also had a child in 1999.
-
Robust alumni support system needed in country: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday attended the alumni meet of Maharshi Dayanand University and asked the alumni to support growth of the university by donating money, technology and helping students in India and abroad. Addressing the ex-students of MDU, Khattar said leading universities of the world including Stanford University, Harvard University, Columbia University and Duke University have a robust alumni support system and the same is needed to be established in country.
-
Chandigarh: Stall offering wooden carving products set up at railway station
As part of the “One Station One Product” project launched by the Indian Railways, a stall offering wooden carving products from Sharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been set up at the Chandigarh Railway Station. The project aims to preserve traditional crafts by offering support to artisans through railway stations that see huge footfall daily. Senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan inaugurated the stall on Saturday. The fee for setting up the stall is ₹500.
