RERA orders 23 builders to refund money to 63 buyers
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, has directed the builders to refund homebuyers money in 90 days along with 9.70 % interest following their failure to give possession of apartments and plots in a stipulated time period.
The RERA orders have come in the wake of multiple complaints from the Gurugram-based homebuyers who after losing their hopes to have their units had petitioned RERA seeking a refund of the amount they had paid to builders.
“The authority has ordered to refund deposited amounts to homebuyers after hearing both the parties (builders and allottee) and on finding builders guilty for non-delivery of units as per builder buyer agreements. The builders should not take homebuyers for granted,” KK Khandelwal, RERA chairman, said in a release.
“The builders failed to complete the projects and deliver the promised units to homebuyers within stipulated time even after collecting good initial amounts,” said Khandelwal.
He said in July alone nearly 300 matters were listed before the authority for adjudication. In the 63 cases, the authority adjudicated the matter allowing a refund with interest at the rate of 9.70%. These adjudications pertain to 17 builders and the refund amount is close to ₹50 crore.
The authority has said in case the builders don’t follow the order, the complainant can approach the adjudicating authority for execution of orders.
In another 15 matters, the authority has ordered a refund after a deduction of 10% earnest money. In all 300 matters, the homebuyers largely wanted a refund and that shows the callous attitude of promoters, the authority has observed.
Khandelwal said the authority gets hundreds of complaints on a daily basis in which mostly buyers want a refund or delayed interest.
-
Rape accused flees police custody in Panipat
A rape accused managed to flee the custody of the Panipat police on Thursday. The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the cops were taking the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat back to the district jail after producing him in court. As per the cops, the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat, was arrested five years after he was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in December 2017.
-
Haryana Cabinet gives nod to recruit 2,000 special police officers
The Haryana government has decided to recruit 2,000 special police officers (SPOs) while giving preference in the selection to ex-servicemen of army, paramilitary forces and ex-constables of the disbanded the Haryana State Industrial Security Force and the Haryana Armed Police battalion. The SPOs will be eligible for ex gratia compensation in case of death/disability/injury while performing the duties. The minimum educational qualification for the recruitment would be 102 from a recognised board for all categories.
-
Asha workers protest in Karnal
Hundreds of Asha workers held a protest outside the mini secretariat in Karnal demanding a hike in their honorarium. The protesters accused the government of betrayal and not addressing their genuine concerns for the past several months. They handed over a memorandum to the district authority addressed to the chief minister and gave a 10-day ultimatum to the government to accept their demands or face agitation.
-
Manesar land case: Supreme Court orders non-exclusion of land from deemed award
The Supreme Court on Thursday said expression transfer used in its 2018 judgment in the Manesar land case was not confined to sale, lease or other encumbrance but also included development and/or collaboration agreements, as well as licences issued (for development) during the suspect period, whether or not in favour of the real estate developer. A CBI investigation was also ordered by the SC in 2015.
-
Holy book desecrated at Ambala gurdwara, FIR lodged
Pages of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib were found torn at Punjabi Gurdwara Sahib in Ambala Cantonment's Babyal village on Wednesday evening, prompting police to constitute a special investigation team. The torn pages were first noticed by a devotee, who alerted the congregation. Later, several community members, including SGPC member from Ambala, Harpal Singh Pali, and police rushed to the spot. No CCTV cameras are installed at the gurdwara.
