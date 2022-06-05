Rescued child beggars lodged at protection homes not in illegal custody: HC
Child beggars rescued by the authorities and kept at shelter homes are not in illegal custody, the Punjab and Haryana high court has held.
“Contrarily the inmating of minor children at the respective places (shelter homes)...becomes statutorily completely protected, as it becomes imbued with a holistic purpose of weaning them from indulging in any misdemeanour, to ensure their upkeep besides to educate them, which otherwise may not have become purveyed to them, given the prima facie indigence of their parents,” the bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur said.
The court was hearing a plea from one Pabudan, whose three children, two sons and a daughter, were rescued by Chandigarh social welfare department teams from Sector 17 in April 2022. The two boys thereafter were shifted to Snehalaya, Maloya, and the minor girl to Ashiana, Sector 15.
The father had filed a plea claiming that he had valid right to ask for the children’s retrieval, being their biological father and had termed their lodging at protection homes illegal.
UT had told the court that the minor children were indulging in begging and their parents were abetting it. Hence, the children become “children in need of care and protection” as defined under Section 2 (14) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and were rescued by the authorities.
The court found that the father of the minor children could not produce any evidence in respect of his financial empowerments and observed that in view of this it can’t be assumed that he will be able to provide best care to the children.
“...yet the children are not to be deprived of… parental love and affection, as the above bestowments are also imperatively necessary for the grooming of their personalities, besides for not making them orphans, despite their parents being alive, irrespective of their financial indigence,” the court observed, while ordering the release of the children from protection homes after their father stated that he intended to shift to his native place in Rajasthan.
The court ordered that the authorities in Chandigarh to arrange the family’s transportation to Rajasthan at their cost.
Since the family does not have a permanent dwelling there as well, they will be lodged at central government quarters at government expense, as per the court order. Arrangement for their food would also be made by the authorities, the court said, adding that these arrangements will continue till the time the family is provided housing under government’s rehabilitation scheme for such families.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics