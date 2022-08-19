Rescuing homeless animals, one day at a time
Cruelty to animals, especially the homeless, is a constant concern for tricity’s animal lovers despite multiple non-profit organisations working on the rescue and rehabilitation of such animals
Cruelty to animals, especially the homeless, is a constant concern for tricity’s animal lovers despite multiple non-profit organisations working on the rescue and rehabilitation of such animals.
Cases of beating up homeless dogs, pelting stones at animals, and road accidents have become quite common these days and only a few people volunteer to care for these animals, say animal rights activists.
So, this International Homeless Animals’ Day (August 20), we talked to some local animal shelters’ teams about their work and the challenges.
Gaurav, of Waheguru Animal Welfare and Group of Environmentalist, says they used to send rescued animals to a shelter in Mullanpur, but once that got closed, they decided to open a shelter in 2018.
“Earlier, we used to rescue cows and other animals too, but are now focused on canines. If someone reaches out to us with a case, we ask for a video of the animal to gauge what immediate help they need and the exact location of the animal,” explains Gaurav, adding that lack of funds is one of the major challenges they face.
Reshamjit Kaur Dhaliwal, founder-director of Protection and Care for Animals, is running an animal shelter in Kharar since 2013. They mostly take care of stray dogs but are open to all animals. They have special sheds for cattle and facilities to treat injured birds.
Furever Friends, Panchkula is another NGO rescuing and providing medical care to stray dogs across tricity. The organisation also helps in fostering the animals and getting them adopted. A volunteer, not wishing to be named, said around 150 volunteers are working across the region. Our organisation is also running a free-of-cost 24x7 ambulance service to help stray dogs, they added.
The monthly expenses, including petrol, medicines, vet visits, vehicle maintenance, vaccinations, etc, comes down to approximately ₹80,000-90,000, they said.
Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Sector 38 is another organisation working towards the rehabilitation of animals, creating awareness about animal right, and providing medical assistance to injured or sick animals. They have ambulance services as well.
Animal Welfare Association, Panchkula is a voluntary group of people who are actively involved in the rescue and care of sick, injured, or homeless animals. They lend help in sterilisation and vaccination drives, and hold awareness campaigns for animal rights, said volunteer Kunal Sharma.
-
Foreign national held at airport with cocaine worth ₹3.75 crore
Based on a specific tip-off, the Air Intelligence Unit officials of the Customs on Thursday evening intercepted the woman Bintu Janneh, near the arrival hall of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. She had concealed the contraband in her handbag and was supposed to deliver it to a person in Mumbai. Examination of her handbag led to recovery of 500 grams of cocaine, said Customs officials. Customs officers are trying to identify her associates.
-
No water supply in Pune city on August 25
There will be no water supply across the city on Thursday (August 25) as the Pune Municipal Corporation will carry out electrical and civil related works at various locations. Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “PMC has planned meter installation, maintenance and water supply line connection works at many areas, including Parvati and Cantonment water treatment plants.” Areas getting water supply from Bhama Askhed dam will not be affected on Thursday.
-
Egged! Congress' Karnataka youth wing to send eggs to ministers as protest
After an egg was thrown at former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's convoy - while he was visiting Kodagu district - the Congress's youth wing has said it plans to organise a statewide protest against 'insulting acts' by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The party's youth wing president Mohammad Harris Nalapad said the plan was to send eggs to all ministers to register their disapproval.
-
Kaushambi acid attack: Mastermind, 6 others nabbed for injuring woman bank manager
Seven more people, allegedly involved in the acid attack on a woman bank manager in Charwa area of Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on August 8, were nabbed by the district police on Thursday. SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said among those arrested is a business correspondent named Ramchandra Pasi from the Sayd Sarawan branch of the national bank, where the woman manager too worked.
-
Prashant Kishor launches online poll on new Bihar govt headed by CM Nitish Kumar
Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Friday sought a feedback from Twitterati on the latest term in office of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with whom Kishor has had a long collaboration. “This is the sixth experiment (prayog) by Nitish Kumar in the last 10 years towards government formation. Do you think, this time, the people of Bihar stand to benefit?” , asked Kishor.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics