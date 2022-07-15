Resident on protest outside Ludhiana Improvement Trust office, says officials demanding ₹2 lakh bribe
Following the arrest of two Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) officials on Thursday, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS-Block J) Nagar, who has been sitting on protest for the past two weeks, said the officials have been demanding ₹2 lakh bribe from him.
The resident, identified as JP Singh, said he has been making rounds of the LIT office for the last three years for registry of a plot but officials have been dilly-dallying the work, citing a vigilance inquiry.
He alleged that some officials have even asked him for bribe up to ₹2 lakh.
Singh claimed that he had applied for registry in 2015 but LIT officials wrongly showed a default in payment for the plot and asked him for bribe for resolving the issue. He said he has been residing in the house established on the plot for years but authorities are not registering it in his name.
“I have been visiting the office regularly for the last three years but to no avail. A petition was also filed in the high court, which directed the officials to take final decision on the application, but nothing has been done. The authorities are saying that a vigilance inquiry is on, but they have failed to share which officer is conducting the inquiry,” said Singh.
LIT officials however stated that a vigilance inquiry is going on over the plot allotment and it cannot be registered in Singh’s name until the inquiry concludes. They said former LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam had approved a resolution in Singh’s favour and the Trust had sought permission from the state government to register the plot in his name but the government stopped it.
-
Chandigarh man riding stolen motorcycle arrested
A resident of EWS Flats, Dhanas, was arrested while riding a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate on Wednesday. Sandeep was identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Koodha, 21. A team of the crime branch of Chandigarh Police had stopped him for checking at the Sector 11/15 underbridge for riding without a helmet and a number plate in front. Police said Sandeep had two cases of theft lodged against him at Maloya and Sarangpur.
-
Shiva temples in Prayagraj reverberate with holy chants as Shrawan month begins
Temples reverberated with the chants of 'Bam Bam Bholey' and 'Har Har Mahadev' as devotees welcomed the start of the Shrawan month by visiting various Shiva temples in Prayagraj on Thursday. The maximum rush was witnessed at the Mankameshwar temple, located besides river Yamuna and at Padila Mahadeo temple of Phaphamau. “It is believed that the worship of Shiva is 108 times more impactful during Shrawan month than on other days,” he added.
-
Can lower rung officers probe ADGP in PSI scam? Karnataka high court to govt
Can lower rung officers boldly investigate the police sub-inspector recruitment scam case when the ADGP is an accused? the Karnataka high court questioned the state government on Thursday. Justice H P Sandesh posed the query during the hearing of bail petitions of some of the accused in the case. ADGP (Recruitment) Amrit Paul was arrested in connection with the scam on July 4. “How can we expect a fair investigation?” the judge asked.
-
Encourage researchers to solve daunting problems, says Narayana Murthy
IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday said India is still a long way off in solving its “grand problems” relating to areas like nutrition and shelter, as he stressed that it requires a cultural transformation of the Indian mindset. The founder of IT major Infosys also highlighted the need to recognise frontline research warriors in war against India's “grand problems”.
-
PU depts allowed to propose names of foreign examiners for evaluation of PhD thesis
The department heads at Panjab University can propose names of foreign examiners for evaluation of PhD thesis, as per a circular issued by the university. PU's office of dean university instruction recently issued a circular to all departments of the university regarding proposing the list of external examiners for evaluation of Phd thesis. As per the new instructions, the department head can propose only one examiner from one state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics