Residential colonies in Haryana to get regular power connections
Residential colonies established in Haryana, which do not have regular electricity connections, will be given power connections under various terms and conditions. In addition, 2,300 residential electricity connections have been given to 13 developers in the last four months.
This information was given in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. An official spokesperson said that by August 15, regular connections will be issued to four developers.
It was informed in the meeting that as per a recently framed policy, electricity connections are being issued by residents’ welfare associations and developers once the amount is deposited for electricity connection.
It was decided in the meeting that officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam will provide the list of deficient builders/developers in case of regular electricity connection to officials of the city and planning department. It was also decided in the meeting that the city and planning department will not issue deemed occupancy certificates and deemed completion certificates to the deficient builders/developers. Apart from this, the corporation will work to recover the amount by monetising/ selling the property of the deficient builders/developers in lieu of the power infrastructure set up by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.
Punjab govt going soft on former tainted Congress ministers, alleges BJP leader Bajwa
Raising doubts over the ongoing anti-corruption drive of Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab, BJP leader and former MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa on Friday alleged that the few former Congress ministers, whose names have appeared in corruption cases, have been given an escape route on the behest of AAP's leadership in Delhi.
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
