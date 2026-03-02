Residents flag garbage charges, parking chaos across Panchkula

The Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA), Panchkula, held a meeting on Sunday in Sector 2 to raise concerns over garbage charges collected along with property tax for 2023–24, 2024–25 and 2025–26, stating that despite exemption by the municipal corporation (MC), the excess amount has not been refunded to residents. During the meeting, they also suggested that private garbage collectors currently working in sectors be either formally engaged by the MC or streamlined to prevent residents from paying “double charges”. (HT Photo)

The members questioned the legality of advance recovery of garbage charges without adequate services and demanded immediate refunds. The meeting was led by CWA president, SK Nayar, with participation from 12 resident welfare associations (RWAs) and 21 CWA members.

During the meeting, they also suggested that private garbage collectors currently working in sectors be either formally engaged by the MC or streamlined to prevent residents from paying “double charges”. They also highlighted parking chaos across residential areas and markets, particularly during emergencies, and traffic congestion near public offices and hospitals. The meeting suggested that underground or multi-level parking solutions should be explored.

The CWA objected to the online-only booking system for community centres, stating that local residents are often unable to secure facilities in their own sectors for small social and religious functions. It alleged that several community centres in Sectors 4, 9, 11, 12A, 21, 25 and 26 are either encroached upon or being used for other purposes, depriving residents of amenities envisaged under the master plan.

The association also flagged poor road conditions, improper resurfacing without peeling old layers, lack of tree pruning, and illegible traffic signage. Members passed a resolution authorising CWA representatives to take up these issues with the concerned departments for redressal.