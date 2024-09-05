Residents protest against illegally built mosque in Shimla

A large number of people gathered outside the Sanjauli Masjid in Shimla on Thursday to protest against the alleged illegal construction of the mosque. The protesters included local residents, BJP workers and members of Hindu organisations. People taking out a rally from Sanjauli to Dhalli Tunnel to protest the construction of an illegal mosque at Sanjauli in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The protesters were seen raising slogans against the illegal construction, holding the Tricolour in their hands. One of the protestors, Ankush Chauhan, who is also a BJP worker, demanded the demolition of the mosque.

“This mosque has been built illegally. All four floors of the mosque are illegal. If we construct anything illegally, it is immediately demolished. It has been 10 years, but no action has been taken on the mosque. This illegal mosque should be demolished,” he said, adding “The entire Hindu, Sanatani community is protesting. It has nothing to do with the BJP or the Congress. Hindu Samaj is fighting against this. The reason behind the protests now is that on Tuesday, some Muslim men attacked one of our Hindu brothers in which he sustained injuries. This protest is the result of that incident. An investigation should be done on the increasing number of Muslims in the state, whether they are Rohingyas or Bangladeshis.”

Regarding the presence of migrants in Himachal Pradesh, state minister Anirudh Singh said that the Muslim community has peacefully coexisted in the state for generations. However, he expressed concern about the recent influx of people from other states, emphasising that the primary issue is ensuring proper verification of newcomers. “There is no difference between Hindus and Muslims among those coming from other states. The real concern is that we must verify those coming to Himachal Pradesh to prevent any security risks,” he said.

Anirudh Singh also noted the arrival of individuals from other countries and suggested the need for a thorough investigation into the background of these newcomers. He called for vigilance in ensuring the safety and security of the region.

“The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh focuses on development and ensures that every action is lawful. This isn’t an issue of the temple or mosque but rather of legal and illegal constructions,” he said.

The Sanjauli mosque row stirred a political debate in Himachal Pradesh with both the BJP and the Congress leaders engaging in a blame game in the assembly.