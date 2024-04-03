Residents urge Ludhiana MC to pull city out of the dumps

Despite Ludhiana receiving a low ranking in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, landing in the 39th spot out of 46 cities with populations exceeding 10 lakh, the municipal corporation (MC) has yet to address the issue of open garbage dumping sites. Heaps of garbage on the road in front of the district court complex in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Particularly concerning is the accumulation of waste along Ferozepur road, where both public and private areas have become dumping grounds.

The poor performance in the Swachh Survekshan Awards reflects negatively on the efforts to maintain cleanliness and manage waste effectively. Despite numerous initiatives and campaigns aimed to promote cleanliness and waste management, the persistence of open garbage dumping sites underscores the challenges faced by the city in addressing its sanitation issues.

The service lanes opposite Mini Secretariat usually greet the commuters with an open garbage dumping site, additionally the vacant plot near the service lane has also turned into the dumping ground and a breeding ground for the flies and mosquitoes.

Residents and commuters alike are affected by the sight and smell of garbage accumulation along Ferozepur road, besides it posing environmental and health hazards.

Jaspal Singh, a commuter said, “The Ferozepur road which is the busiest road in the city and for the past few days, the main road is also filled with waste and garbage at the corner of the road. Moreover, the service lane is also seen with scattered garbage, showing the lackadaisical attitude of MC officials.”

Narinder Singh, a resident who lives in close proximity to the service lane, said the efforts to address the issue of open garbage dumping sites should involve collaboration between the civic body, local authorities and community stakeholders. He urged the MC to implement stricter waste management policies, increasing public awareness campaigns and enhancing waste collection and disposal infrastructure.

He added that there was also a need to prioritise the cleaning and maintenance of public spaces, including roads and vacant lots, to prevent them from becoming dumping sites. Regular monitoring and enforcement of anti-littering laws can also help deter individuals and businesses from illegally disposing of waste in open areas.

Addressing the issue, health officer Vipul Malhotra said, “I will direct the team to check the specific area and get the garbage cleared from the service lanes and on Ferozepur road.”