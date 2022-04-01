Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Washington: More than a dozen lawmakers, including Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, have introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to designate April 14 (Baisakhi ) of each year as the National Sikh Day.
Observing that the Sikh community, which began immigrating into the United States over 100 years ago, has played an important role in developing the US, he resolution supports the designation of ‘‘National Sikh Day’’ to honour and celebrate the important role played by the Sikh community in strengthening and inspiring the people of the United States.
Sponsored by Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, the resolution introduced in the House on March 28 was co-sponsored by over a dozen lawmakers: Karen Bass, Paul Tonko, Brian K Fitzpatrick, Daniel Meuser, Eric Swalwell, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Donald Norcross, Andy Kim, John Garamendi, Richard E Neal, Brendan F Boyle and David G Valadao.
Both John Garamendi and David Valadao are Co-Chairs of the Sikh Caucus.
The resolution was welcomed by Sikh caucus committee, Sikh co-ordination committee and American Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (AGPC).
SGPC hails resolution
AMRITSAR: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday welcomed the US Congress resolution. Dhami termed the resolution as a matter of pride for the Sikh community. He said Sikhs around the world have excelled in every filed with their hard work.
“If the US Congress is recognising Baisakhi as the ‘National Sikh Day’, it is a tribute to the ideology of the Gurus and the establishment of Khalsa Panth,” said Dhami.
-
Fuel price hike: Congress protests against Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies in Jammu
The District Congress Committee Jammu (Urban) on Thursday staged a massive protest against the BJP government at the Centre in Digiana over hike in fuel prices. The protest was led by working president of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Raman Bhalla and former minister Yogesh Sawhney. The protest was organised by Jammu municipal corporation councillor, Dwarka Choudhary. Carrying placards, the Congress workers shouted slogans against the Modi government for its “anti-people” policies.
-
Stalemate between PU, students over hike in mess and canteen rates continues
The deadlock on the hike in mess and canteen rates between Panjab University student bodies and authorities continued on Thursday as the meeting between them remained inconclusive. PU's had in December announced the revised rates of eatables in the university hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. Student bodies have intensified protests over the last few days against the hike.
-
Ludhiana: Couple on scooter dies after being hit by two cars
In a freak accident, a couple on a scooter died after being hit by two cars on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Wednesday evening. The victims have been identified as Major Singh, 55, of Alamgir Enclave and his wife Swarn Kaur, 54. As per their son, Gurbhej Singh, the couple was headed to Manji Sahib gurdwara to pay obeisance when the tragedy took place. Some passersby rushed them to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
-
Panchkula couple duped of ₹96,000 by Gurugram-based travel agency
Police on Thursday registered a case against the directors of a travel agency following the complaint of a couple who was allegedly cheated of ₹96,000. The complainant, Nilay Saini, a hotelier from Sector 16, said the company M/s The Journey Resort Private Limited, Gurgaon, and its six directors. Saini then filed a case alleging fraud.
-
J&K L-G inaugurates six power infrastructure projects in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday dedicated six power infrastructure projects worth ₹64.10 crore to the public here. These projects will add another MVA capacity to the existing power systems in the Jammu region and include new 400 MVA, 220/132 KV power transformer at Gladni Grid Station, besides new 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers each at Gladni, Canal, Bari Brahmana-I; Jaurian and Akhnoor grid stations, an official statement said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics