Restoration of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir: Move an attempt by new govt to divert people’s attention, says J&K BJP chief

The BJP’s J&K unit staged a protest on Wednesday against the state government’s move to pass a bill in the assembly that sought restoration of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. J&K BJP chief Sat Sharma with effigy of CM Omar Abdullah and deputy CM Surinder Choudhary outside party headquarters in Jammu on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The saffron brigade activists led by party president Sat Sharma and former president Ravinder Raina burnt an effigy having posters of chief minister Omar Abdullah and his deputy Surinder Choudhary outside BJP headquarters here.

Choudhary, on Wednesday, moved a bill seeking restoration of special status with constitutional safeguards to Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP government at the Centre had revoked Article 370 and 35-A besides bifurcating the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories—J&K and Ladakh.

Taking a direct dig at deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, Sat Sharma said, “Article 370 is history now. They (NC-Congress) also know that it will never come back but it is very unfortunate that those who sought votes in the name of Jammu introduced the bill in the assembly”.

Amid din, they (NC-Congress govt) passed the resolution but they also know that it won’t fetch anything. It has no significance, even if they pass it 100 times, added Sharma.

He called the move an attempt by the elected government to divert the attention of the people.

Sharma reminded National Conference that it had only 23% vote share in the recently held assembly polls while BJP had secured over 1.56 lakh votes more than the Abdullahs. He also accused the Abdullahs of talking in different tone and tenor in Delhi and in Kashmir.

“The party at the Centre, which scrapped it, is still at the helm of the affairs and they (NC) know it can’t be brought back,” he said.

He said, “NC-Congress has demeaned the Parliament and the Constitution of India”.

“NC-Congress is pursuing a divisive, and dangerous agenda, which will risk the ongoing socio-economic development in the region along with the safety of the people”, said Sharma.

Sharma further said that the passage of the resolution was unparliamentary, which was first presented unlawfully, and then passed without discussion in the House in the presence of the Speaker of the House.

“The NC-Congress has put a question mark on the Parliament and the Constitution of India”, said Sharma who added that the elected representatives should follow the democratic way in their actions.

Ravinder Raina said, “Every move to pave way for the return of separatism, terrorism and Pak agenda will be foiled tooth and nail.” “The resolution on Article 370 by NC-Congress governmet is anti-India. They want to bring back separatism, terrorism and Pak agenda but BJP will never allow them to succeed in their sinister designs,” he added.

He also rubbished NC president Farooq Abdullah’s recent remarks raising doubts over spike terror attacks. Farooq had demanded an impartial probe to see who was behind these attacks.

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta also led a protest against the resolution passed.

“BJP remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold the abrogation of Article 370, which was a historic decision by the Modi government,” he said.

He condemned NC’s actions, calling them a desperate attempt to revive outdated tactics to fuel unrest, which goes against the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kavinder further alleged bias on the part of the speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, accusing him of siding with the National Conference and enabling the passing of this anti-national resolution.

“The speaker’s alignment with NC’s agenda raises serious concerns about impartiality and respect for the democratic principles of the assembly,” he said.

On the other hand, NC workers led by provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta burst crackers and danced to drum beats to celebrate the passage to the resolution at party headquarters here.

Gupta said, “I feel that the resolution on Article 370 represent the aspirations of the people of J&K. Today, we have to safeguard our land, livelihoods and natural resources. I extend my gratitude to party president Farooq Abdullah, chief minister Omar Abdullah and deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary because today we have fulfilled our second promise of the party manifesto.”

When reminded that the BJP has labeled NC-Congress as anti-nationalists for passing the resolution, he said, “The Centre has given special status to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat while Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are demanding the same. Are they all anti national? We are demanding special status that was snatched from us and that’s why this resolution has been passed”.

He hoped that the Centre would give due consideration to the two resolutions on statehood and special status.