Restrictions under 144 Cr PC imposed in Rajouri, paramilitary personnel deployed
Following the prohibitory orders issued by the deputy magistrate, police were heard making announcements on public address systems asking people to stay indoors and shopkeepers not to open shops.
JAMMU: The district administration on Friday imposed strict restrictions in Rajouri town under section 144 Cr PC following a dispute between two individuals belonging to two different communities over a piece of land, said officials. Section 144 of the Cr PC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in public places.
“Schools and colleges were also closed today and police asked the people to stay indoors. The markets in the town wore a deserted look. The dispute pertained to a piece of land upon which two individuals from the Muslim and Hindu communities staked their claim,” said an official.
Sensing the gravity of the situation, the administration clamped section 144 Cr PC and deployed police and paramilitary personnel in strength, he added.
The official informed that there were neither any communal clashes nor any tension between the two communities.
“The prohibitory orders were imposed as a precautionary measure,” he added.
According to an order by a Tehsildar, the land under Khasra number 693 (Abdahi Deh) has been attached under section 145 Cr PC and placed under Rajouri SHO’s supardnama (custody/supervision) till the case is decided by the competent court of law, he said.
Barbed wires have also been placed in some sensitive areas to prevent the movement of people, besides the deployment of additional police forces.
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
