Restrictions under 144 Cr PC imposed in Rajouri, paramilitary personnel deployed

JAMMU: The district administration on Friday imposed strict restrictions in Rajouri town under section 144 Cr PC following a dispute between two individuals belonging to two different communities over a piece of land, said officials. Section 144 of the Cr PC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in public places.

Following the prohibitory orders issued by the deputy magistrate, police were heard making announcements on public address systems asking people to stay indoors and shopkeepers not to open shops.

“Schools and colleges were also closed today and police asked the people to stay indoors. The markets in the town wore a deserted look. The dispute pertained to a piece of land upon which two individuals from the Muslim and Hindu communities staked their claim,” said an official.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the administration clamped section 144 Cr PC and deployed police and paramilitary personnel in strength, he added.

The official informed that there were neither any communal clashes nor any tension between the two communities.

“The prohibitory orders were imposed as a precautionary measure,” he added.

According to an order by a Tehsildar, the land under Khasra number 693 (Abdahi Deh) has been attached under section 145 Cr PC and placed under Rajouri SHO’s supardnama (custody/supervision) till the case is decided by the competent court of law, he said.

Barbed wires have also been placed in some sensitive areas to prevent the movement of people, besides the deployment of additional police forces.