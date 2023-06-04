Col DS Cheema releases book on Guru Nanak and his teachings

Author Colonel Daljeet Singh Chema (retd) on Saturday released his book, “All one must know about the Sikh faith” on Guru Nanak Dev and his tecahings at Press Club Chandigarh. Journalist Roopinder Singh, former army chief General VP Malik (retd.), motivational speaker Vivek Atray and author Col DS Cheema holding up copies of the latter’s book, “All one must know about the Sikh faith” at Press Club, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh.HT)

Former army chief General VP Malik (retd.), former IAS officer and motivational speaker Vivek Atray, senior journalist Roopinder Singh were among those who unveiled the book at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik lauded the author’s choice of clear and accessible language in the book, emphasising its ability to effectively convey the message to a wide audience. Atray, meanwhile, commended Cheema’s book and urged him to explore similar topics.

Reflecting on the essence of his book, by Abhishek Publications, Cheema said each generation bears the responsibility of preserving its cultural and heritage treasures for future custodians. The teachings of Guru Nanak, emphasising love, peace, and the oneness of God, along with the enduring legacy upheld by his nine followers, stand as the most invaluable heritage of the Sikh community.

In addition, Cheema underscored the youth, both within India and across the globe, to not overlook the rich and illustrious history of the Sikh faith, its profound principles, and the invaluable lessons it can impart to the world.

Cheema had a 38-year tenure in management education and shared his expertise at such institutions as Panjab University. As an author, he has penned 18 books covering diverse subjects in academia and self-help. He was honoured with the Punjab Ratan award in 2008.