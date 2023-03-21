Retd inspector ends life: 6 railway officials booked for abetment to suicide in Haryana

Hisar government railway police (GRP) on Monday booked six railway officials, including Ambala GRP SP Sangita Kaliya and five others in connection with the suicide of retired railway police inspector Raghubir Singh of Bichpari village in Hisar on Friday. The inspector had ended his life by jumping before a moving train in Hisar. Representational image.

Those booked are SP railway Ambala cantonment, Sangita Kaliya, her reader Kashmir Singh, sub-inspector Joginder Singh, DSP Hisar railway Gurdayal Singh, ESI Mahender Singh and Surender Singh of Hisar railway police. They were booked under Sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s brother-in-law Sube Singh said Raghubir Singh retired on January 31 this year.

“Head constable Surender Singh had a problem with Raghubir as he had asked him to return the bribe money which the former had taken from two known persons of my brother-in-law. Surender, along with Mahender prepared a fake report on July 13, 2022, and sent the same to Hisar railway DSP, who forwarded the same to DGP’s reader. On July 27, a show cause notice was issued against Raghubir Singh, and on August 10, he was transferred to Chandigarh. After five months, my brother-in-law was posted again in Hisar, and on January 13, 2023, less than three weeks before his retirement, a departmental enquiry was opened against him. My brother-in-law had written an anonymous letter to Haryana CM, home minister and railway DGP, but when no action was taken, he ended his life,” the complainant added.

The villagers performed the last rites of the retired inspector after an FIR was lodged against six railway officials.