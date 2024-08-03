Retired AIG Sidhu not new to controversies

Blurb: Police arresting the accused from the mediation centre of district court Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The ex-cop, who shot his son-in-law dead, is facing four different FIRs in Punjab

Chandigarh

Retired assistant inspector general (AIG), human rights cell, of the Punjab Police Malvinder Singh Sidhu who allegedly shot his brother-in-law, Indian Civil Account Services (ICAS) officer, Harprit Singh, 34, dead at a mediation centre in the district court complex in Chandigarh on Saturday is not new to controversies.

In May this year, the Punjab and Haryana high court had granted bail to Sidhu, who was earlier suspended, in connection with the October 30, 2023, FIR registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB).

Arrested in April for extortion

Sidhu was arrested in April for extortion, making it a fourth case registered against him.

Sidhu was arrested for allegedly offering ₹30,000 to his aide Balbir Singh. Sidhu asked Balbir to stage a protest outside the Punjab Social Welfare Office, aiming to force the office to act against his son-in-law Harprit. The complaint against Sidhu’s son-in-law involved a fake caste certificate and the bribe was a part of Sidhu’s strategy to press the issue. This case came to light when Mohali’s Phase-8 police, having recorded Sidhu’s bribe offer, passed the evidence to the Phase-1 police, leading to the registration of a fresh case.

Was booked for fraud, graft

In November 2023, the Punjab VB registered a case against Sidhu and two others for exploiting their positions to commit fraud, extort money, and accept bribes from government employees. The investigation revealed that Sidhu falsely presented himself as the inspector general (IG) of the vigilance bureau. By doing so, he deceitfully obtained sensitive documents from government offices and used them to blackmail individuals. He acquired a photocopy of a government teacher’s service book under this pretence. In collusion with Balbir Singh, Sidhu procured records from various departments, initiating complaints against individuals and extracting bribes to withdraw these complaints.

Held for assaulting DSP

In October last year, Sidhu was arrested by the Mohali police for allegedly assaulting deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Barinder Gill during an inquiry into Sidhu’s disproportionate assets and criminal misconduct. The altercation occurred at the local vigilance office, where Sidhu was charged under several sections, including using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal intimidation. This case was registered at the Phase-8 police station following DSP Gill’s complaint.

Booked under PC Act

Just days after the assault case, on October 30, 2023, the Punjab VB booked Sidhu under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Sidhu, along with other accused, was allegedly involved in procuring Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe certificates from various sources. They used these certificates to blackmail individuals, demanding money in exchange for not filing complaints against them.

In January 2024, Phase-8 police in Mohali booked Sidhu again for alleged extortion and graft.