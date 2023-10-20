Retired bank employee murdered in Patiala

A 67-year-old retired bank employee was stabbed to death while he was out for walk near a high security area of Patiala city inhabited by senior bureaucrats, judges, and police officers on Thursday morning. A knife has been recovered while forensic teams have collected evidence from the spot.

The police said the victim has been identified as Balbir Singh of Sant Nagar area.

SHO Harjinder Dhillon said they had already registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons. He said the police have already started investigation. A knife has been recovered while forensic teams have collected evidence from the spot. “CCTV footage near the murder spot is being scanned,” the SHO said.

