Retired cop duped of cash, jewellery by self-styled godman in Ludhiana

A self-proclaimed godman and his two aides, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly duping a retired Punjab Police inspector of cash and gold jewellery in Ludhiana.

According to the complaint, Charan Singh, 65, of Dev Nagar in Hambran, met self-styled godman Sukhdev Singh, alias Boora Baba, of Bhoda Colony while visiting Ladhowal in Ludhiana on Monday.

As the alleged swindler engaged the retired cop in spiritual talks, his two aides — Rahul and Jasvir Kaur of Namdev Colony — reached the spot and started praising him, talking about his supernatural powers and how he could resolve problems by just offering prayers.

Then on the godman’s bidding, Charan Singh allegedly removed his gold bracelet, two gold rings and ₹11,500 cash and gave it to him, who in turn wrapped them in a piece of newspaper along with some flowers and whispered some words.

“The godman returned the packet and asked me to open it after reaching home. But on opening it, I found my jewellery and cash were missing. On realising that I had been swindled, I registered a police complaint,” said the retired cop.

Sub-inspector (SI) Varinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Ladhowal police station. “We were able to identify the three accused during investigations. Efforts are on to arrest them,” said the SI.