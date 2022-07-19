Retired cop duped of cash, jewellery by self-styled godman in Ludhiana
A self-proclaimed godman and his two aides, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly duping a retired Punjab Police inspector of cash and gold jewellery in Ludhiana.
According to the complaint, Charan Singh, 65, of Dev Nagar in Hambran, met self-styled godman Sukhdev Singh, alias Boora Baba, of Bhoda Colony while visiting Ladhowal in Ludhiana on Monday.
As the alleged swindler engaged the retired cop in spiritual talks, his two aides — Rahul and Jasvir Kaur of Namdev Colony — reached the spot and started praising him, talking about his supernatural powers and how he could resolve problems by just offering prayers.
Then on the godman’s bidding, Charan Singh allegedly removed his gold bracelet, two gold rings and ₹11,500 cash and gave it to him, who in turn wrapped them in a piece of newspaper along with some flowers and whispered some words.
“The godman returned the packet and asked me to open it after reaching home. But on opening it, I found my jewellery and cash were missing. On realising that I had been swindled, I registered a police complaint,” said the retired cop.
Sub-inspector (SI) Varinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Ladhowal police station. “We were able to identify the three accused during investigations. Efforts are on to arrest them,” said the SI.
-
Urban land to expand: UP to have 18 new nagar panchayats
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal for setting up 18 nagar panchayats and expansion of the limits of several existing ones, along with two nagar palika parishads (municipal councils). At the cabinet meet chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, it was mentioned that the state's urban population had grown, and at present, around 11.80% of the country's total urban population resides in UP.
-
6 injured as ‘dangerous’ unoccupied building collapses on adjacent chawl in Bhiwandi
Six persons were injured after a ground-plus-one-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi at around 7am on Tuesday. The building was declared dangerous and evacuated by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation. However, the building fell on a chawl adjacent to the structure, causing injuries. Six labourers lived in the room beside the building, Mobin Master, located at Panjrapur area near Nishan Hotel. Among these Mohammad Jehangir Shaikh (32) is seriously injured and shifted to a private hospital.
-
AAP MPs from Punjab doing Kejriwal’s bidding: Harsimrat Badal
Lok Sabha member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday decried the Aam Aadmi Party leaders elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab for ignoring issues concerning the state and instead holding a protest at the Parliament in favour of their party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
-
UP cabinet nod to selection of Deloitte India as consultant for roadmap to boost economy
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (India) as the consultant to be tasked to work out a roadmap to boost the size of the state's GSDP to one trillion dollars in five years. Briefing media persons, minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi said Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India had submitted a bid for ₹164 crore and this had been brought down to ₹120 crore after negotiations.
-
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Next hearing on July 21
VARANASI The Varanasi district court on Tuesday fixed July 21 as the next date of hearing in the Shringar Gauri temple-Gyanvapi case after hearing the arguments of advocates for petitioner no. 1 Rakhi Singh. One of the advocates for petitioner Rakhi Singh, Maan Bahadur Singh, argued that the five petitioners filed the suit in August 2021, seeking right to daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics