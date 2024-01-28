 Retired police constable found dead in field near Ambala - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Retired police constable found dead in field near Ambala

Retired police constable found dead in field near Ambala

ByPress Trust of India, Ambala
Jan 29, 2024 05:40 AM IST

The police said Kumar had injury marks on his head and the investigation is looking at both the murder and the accident angles

A retired police constable was found dead with injury marks on his head and his damaged two-wheeler lying close by in a field near Ambala city, close to the Haryana-Punjab border, police said.

Ravinder Kumar hailed from Haryana’s Faridabad but had been living in Ambala city. (iStock)
Ravinder Kumar hailed from Haryana’s Faridabad but had been living in Ambala city. (iStock)

Ravinder Kumar hailed from Haryana’s Faridabad but had been living in Ambala city.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The police said Kumar had injury marks on his head and the investigation is looking at both the murder and the accident angles.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, which will be conducted after Kumar’s family arrives from Faridabad.

The police received information that a body was lying in a field near the Shambhu toll plaza, said Dharambir Kaushik, the Sadar police station in-charge.

Kumar had injury marks on his head, he added.

“The two-wheeler was also found to be damaged. There is a possibility that the two-wheeler may have suffered damage in an accident,” Kaushik said. “The post-mortem will be conducted on Monday after his family arrives. At present, it cannot be said whether it was a murder or an accident. The police are investigating the case from both angles,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On