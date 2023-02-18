Retrieved govt land to be used for common masses: Kashmir divisional commissioner

The Kashmir administration will be using the retrieved government land for the benefit of common masses and the poor shouldn’t worry, said Kashmir divisional commissioner VK Bidhuri on Friday.

Bidhuri, who was the J&K revenue secretary before assuming the office of Kashmir divisional commissioner, said the government is now consolidating its position.

He said the lieutenant governor had made it clear that the poor won’t be troubled during the eviction drive. “I assure people that nothing will be done against them. And still, if they don’t understand this, then what can be done,” Bidhuri added.

He said to protect the state land from encroachments is the job of government.

J&K trade bodies’ leaders, meanwhile, also met the divisional commissioner and apprised him of the panic created among the masses due to the land eviction drive.

AAP goes on hunger strike in Srinagar

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it is on hunger strike in Srinagar to demand a formal order from the Jammu and Kashmir administration to spare poor residents and shopkeepers from the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

“Our vice-president Nazir Ahmad Ittoo started the hunger strike last night but due to security reasons, we were not allowed to sit at the Press Colony. We had to shift to our office,” AAP youth leader Mudasir Hassan said. “The hunger strike will continue till a formal order is issued by the administration,” he added.

