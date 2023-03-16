Return tablets or your results will be withheld, Haryana tells students

The directorate of school education, Haryana, has asked the school heads to ensure that the class 12 government school students submit their tablets back to the school within five days of their last exam otherwise their board results will be withheld. The DEO further stated that if any student’s tablet has gone missing, the parents of that student shall visit their nearest police station and lodge an FIR in this regard. (AFP File)

According to a notification issued by the directorate of school education (Haryana) on March 15, the students (studying in government schools) appearing in class 12 board exams will have to submit their tablets received under the e-Adhigam scheme last year within five days of their last exam. This order applies to class 10 students as well.

“If any student fails to submit the tablet, their board result will be put on hold by the board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) and neither the result will be uploaded to the Digi locker,” the order stated.

The state government had given tablets to 5.34 lakh students enrolled in government schools in classes 10 to 12 last year. The board exams will conclude on March 28.

Hisar district education officer (DEO), Kuldeep Sihag said they will direct the school heads to inform their class 10 and 12 students about the order either by calling them or by sending an SMS in this regard.

“We will upload the details of students who fail to submit the tablet on the AVSAR portal. If the result of any student, who hasn’t submitted the tablet, is declared, the school heads have been directed not to issue SLC, DMC and character certificates to that student. The students will have to submit the charger, SIM and other items given along with the tablet. The department will deactivate the SIM cards,” he added.

The DEO further stated that if any student’s tablet has gone missing, the parents of that student shall visit their nearest police station and lodge an FIR in this regard. Moreover, the concerned student will also have to submit an undertaking if he or she loses his tablet.