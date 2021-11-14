Revenue records just a click away in Ambala

Finding a revenue record, which could take over a week earlier, is now available on a click, as nearly 73 lakh documents have been digitised at the newly developed Modern Record Room in Ambala.

The new record room has been set up at the same place as the existing place at the deputy commissioner’s office, under a statewide project. The documents have been scanned, catalogued, and put in boxes, unlike the previous method of just placing them in large sacks.

These village-wise bar-coded and tamperproof boxes are under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, said in-charge Manmohan Sharma.

District revenue officer (DRO) Rajbir Dhiman said: “Database of jamabandi, intekal, consolidation records, field books, etc, dating back to 1886 in Urdu and Hindi languages, as they existed, has been created under the project.”

The DRO said the digitisation will not only save time of the employees engaged in finding the papers, but the records will also remain safe in case of fire or other disasters.

Deputy commissioner Vikram said that an applicant will get a copy of the document required at the earliest, after paying the required charges and getting the patwari’s approval.

“Later, we will also explore the option of providing online payment options to applicants, who will be able get the document digitally signed online,” he said.

Officials have earlier raised the issue of unavailability of “original and authentic record” related to the excise land of Ambala Sadar in Cantonment that were burnt during the Mandal Commission Agitation in 1990. The then SDM (Cantt) had written to the directorate of urban local bodies asking for guidance to verify the revenue applications at his office.