News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Reversing tractor-trailer runs over woman in Kharar

Reversing tractor-trailer runs over woman in Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 22, 2023 10:04 AM IST

The victim was identified as Pushpa Devi of Mundi Kharar. Her husband, Mahinder, told the police that Pushpa had gone to the market for some work.

A 54-year-old woman died after being hit by a tractor-trailer near Green Market, Kharar, on Monday.

The accused allegedly fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind while the victim was rushed to Kharar civil hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. (HT File)
A tractor-trailer that was reversing ran over her, leaving her with multiple injuries, including that on thehead.

The accused allegedly fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind while the victim was rushed to Kharar civil hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The unidentified driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving ), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kharar City police station.

