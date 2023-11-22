Reversing tractor-trailer runs over woman in Kharar

A 54-year-old woman died after being hit by a tractor-trailer near Green Market, Kharar, on Monday. The accused allegedly fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind while the victim was rushed to Kharar civil hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. (HT File)

The victim was identified as Pushpa Devi of Mundi Kharar. Her husband, Mahinder, told the police that Pushpa had gone to the market for some work.

A tractor-trailer that was reversing ran over her, leaving her with multiple injuries, including that on thehead.

The accused allegedly fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind while the victim was rushed to Kharar civil hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The unidentified driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving ), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kharar City police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON