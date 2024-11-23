Revise qualification for librarian posts, Haryana govt urged

Members of the Haryana Library Association (HLA) urged the state government to revise qualification for the posts of librarian and senior librarian in government colleges and district libraries across the state. Recently, the association has submitted a memorandum to Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda and urged him to bring amendments to the outdated Haryana Education College Grade Service Rules, 1986, to align with the latest University Grants Commission (UGC) standards. Members of the Haryana Library Association (HLA) urged the state government to revise qualification for the posts of librarian and senior librarian in government colleges and district libraries across the state. (www.jupiterimages.com/ Representational images)

HLA president Rupesh Gaur said that the existing qualifications under the 1986 rules requiring only a bachelor’s degree with a second division in library science or a postgraduate degree with a diploma in library science—are outdated and inconsistent with UGC norms.

“The UGC standards mandate a master’s degree with a minimum of 55% marks in library and information science along with NET qualification or PhD. This discrepancy has created a significant barrier for highly qualified candidates and has resulted in a shortage of skilled professionals in our academic and public institutions,” he added.

He said that government-aided private colleges in Haryana have already adopted UGC standards, but state-run institutions remain behind.

Pradeep Beniwal, another HLA representative, said that even many government schools in Haryana have libraries but lack professionally qualified librarians.

“This severely impacts students’ ability to develop critical reading and learning habits. We urged the state government to revise the service rules of 1986 to comply with the latest UGC standards, initiate recruitment drives to appoint qualified librarians in government colleges and district libraries as per UGC guidelines and create new posts of qualified librarians in government schools, following CBSE standards, to improve library services and promote reading culture,” Beniwal added.