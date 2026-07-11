UP Police to reform security deployment at Ram temple

The Uttar Pradesh Police is considering a comprehensive overhaul of the deployment policy for police personnel posted at the Ram temple in Ayodhya following the alleged donation theft case. Senior officials said the proposed changes are intended to reinforce public confidence in the security and administrative systems governing the Ram temple. (FILE PHOTO)

Senior officers have proposed sweeping reforms to prevent prolonged postings and strengthen accountability at one of the country’s most sensitive religious establishments.

Highly placed police sources said the proposed reforms are aimed at ensuring that officers deployed in critical security and surveillance roles do not continue at the temple for extended periods, a practice investigators believe can weaken institutional safeguards and create operational vulnerabilities.

The review follows the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations, which brought under scrutiny the unusually long tenure of a police wireless and telecom officer who had remained posted in Ayodhya for nearly 17 years despite multiple transfer orders issued over the years.

According to officials, top police authorities are examining the introduction of fixed tenures, mandatory periodic rotation of personnel, stricter monitoring of transfers and enhanced supervisory mechanisms for officers posted at the Ram Temple. The proposals also envisage clearly defining responsibilities of personnel deployed in specialised assignments such as surveillance, communication and access control to prevent any official from exercising influence beyond his or her designated role.

“The objective is to ensure institutional neutrality. No individual should remain posted at such a sensitive establishment for an unduly long period. Periodic rotation is an important administrative safeguard against the development of vested interests and helps maintain transparency and accountability,” a senior police officer familiar with the discussions said.

Officials said the review is not confined to one officer or one incident but is intended to strengthen the overall security architecture of the temple by eliminating systemic weaknesses identified during the investigation.

The SIT’s preliminary findings have indicated that several administrative and security lapses may have contributed to an environment in which the alleged diversion of donations could occur. Investigators have pointed to deficiencies in standard operating procedures, inadequate supervision during donation counting, shortcomings in CCTV monitoring, weak access controls and lapses in cash reconciliation.

Police officials believe that regular rotation of personnel, particularly those entrusted with surveillance systems and sensitive operational responsibilities, would reduce the possibility of individuals developing undue familiarity with institutional processes or exercising informal influence beyond their assigned duties.

The review has also prompted discussions on strengthening internal audits of police deployment, improving oversight of officers handling electronic surveillance systems and ensuring that transfer orders are implemented without avoidable delays except in exceptional circumstances approved at the highest level.

The move follows the transfer of the inspector-rank wireless and telecom officer whose prolonged stay in Ayodhya came under scrutiny during the investigation. The officer, responsible for maintaining the temple’s CCTV surveillance and wireless communication network, was transferred and relieved for Gorakhpur on June 28.

Investigators are examining how the officer remained posted in Ayodhya for nearly 17 years despite repeated transfer orders from the Police Wireless and Telecom Headquarters and whether administrative intervention enabled the continuation of his tenure.

The SIT is also examining allegations that although his official responsibility was confined to maintaining the temple’s CCTV and communication systems, he allegedly became involved in administrative and operational matters beyond his designated role.

The investigation has also exposed limitations in the temple’s surveillance system, with CCTV footage reportedly being retained for only 45 days, restricting investigators’ ability to verify whether the alleged theft was an isolated incident or part of a longer pattern.

Senior officials said the proposed changes are intended to reinforce public confidence in the security and administrative systems governing the Ram temple.