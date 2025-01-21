Revoke murder bid charges against protesters: Farm body

The Kirti Kisan Union has staged a protest in front of Kulgari police station in Ferozepur demanding withdrawal of murder bid charges against 26 farmers in the 2022 Prime Minister security breach case. On January 5, 2022, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had called for peaceful demonstrations at district headquarters to highlight farmers’ demands. (HT File)

A total of 26 farmers were charged with attempt to murder nearly 11 months after the Prime Minister’s convoy was blocked on a flyover in Ferozepur.

“On January 5, 2022, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had called for peaceful demonstrations at district headquarters to highlight farmers’ demands. Protesters heading toward the Ferozepur deputy commissioner’s office were stopped by police near Pyareana Bridge on the Ferozepur-Moga road, causing traffic congestion. Meanwhile, unexpected change in the Prime Minister’s travel route was made by his security team without public notification. The convoy’s delay has since been attributed to this traffic jam,” read a memorandum submitted by the farmer union to the police on Tuesday.

“They were unaware of the Prime Minister’s road route and asserted that no harm or inconvenience was caused to his convoy. Citing media footage, they pointed out that the convoy was halted approximately 1.5 Km from the protest site and later returned without incident,” said Nirbhai Singh Dudhike, state president of the Kirti Kisan Union while sitting on dharna in front of local Kulgari police station.