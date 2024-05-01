Revolutionary songs, plays mark Labour Day in Ludhiana

Labour Day was commemorated by the Textile-Hosiery Kamgar Union and Factory Labour Union with the support of the Youth Bharat Sabha at Labour Library in EWS Colony on Wednesday. At the event, the historical significance of the day, the conditions and the challenges faced by the working class were discussed. (HT Photo)

To mark the day a conference on Labour Day was organised and it was started by hoisting the red flag, symbolising the struggles and sacrifices of the working class with resounding revolutionary slogans. During the conference, attendees were addressed by the president of the Factory Labor Union, Lakhwinder, president of the Textile-Household Workers Union, Jagdish Singh, and the leader of Youth Bharat Sabha, Taran.

At the event, the historical significance of the day, the conditions and the challenges faced by the working class were discussed. The celebration also included revolutionary songs, performances and plays on the same theme.

Speakers at the event said “May Day” is a symbol of workers’ struggles and is celebrated under the slogan of “Eight hours of work, eight hours of rest and eight hours of entertainment” in memory of those labourers who sacrificed themselves for the rights of the workers’ community. They said this day is for the labourers to remember that they were never provided with any support from the government or the capitalists, their united struggle let them exercise their rights.

They added that today the labourers in India are facing a sharp economic and political attack from the capitalist class. The legal labour rights of the labourers are being taken away. Globalisation-liberalisation-privatisation policies are being implemented by every government in power and communal executions are also increasing. To resist these attacks, they urged the working class to build a massive united force.